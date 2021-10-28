There’s magic in the air.
Anoka High School theater is back on the stage and bringing a spellbinding performance with it as it presents its fall play “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 11-14.
“It feels so good to be back in a more traditional setting,” Anoka theater director Jake Sullivan said. “There’s an energy to it, a homecoming. The students show it and audiences will too, returning to the theater.”
The show is a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter series from the perspective of students from one of its houses, Hufflepuff. Often far from the limelight, the characters have their own stories to share that others may overlook.
“Well, you see, for seven years, a certain chosen-one-boy-wizard attended a certain school of magic and magic, and had lots of adventures,” Sullivan said. “‘Puffs’ is about the people who were there, too. For legal reasons, I have no idea who any ‘Harrys’ or ‘Potters’ are. This play is about three young wizards, who, when arriving at this magic school, are sorted by a talking hat into a house called the Puffs. They aren’t as cool as the Braves, or smart as the Smarts or as sassy as the Snakes — in fact, they’re kind of the worst at the school. But, while this certain-lightning-bolt-shaped-scar wizard boy is off saving the world, the Puffs have to learn to find themselves. As the playwright puts it, ‘It’s a play about anyone who’s never been destined to save the world.’”
On top of that, the show offers a unique take on the original series, which is told from Harry’s perspective. At times it provides a chance for comedy, in others, a moment to connect with the overshadowed.
“I may be a little biased, but I feel like my role is one of the best in the show because of how ditsy and eccentric Harry is,” said Brenna Bellenir, who plays Harry. “He is solely there to cause headaches and annoy the main character and the rest of the Puffs. Anytime I’m on stage, I’m either doing or saying something ridiculous; and I love how creative and expressive I get to be with this character! I would expect the audiences will most enjoy the stories of the forgotten characters. Throughout the books and movies, the Hufflepuffs get forgotten time and time again, never really getting a chance in the limelight, always the secondary characters that got shoved away when they weren’t needed anymore. That feeling of being unimportant or secondary is definitely something we’ve all experienced and something the audience will be able to connect with. They’re all a bunch of supportive, loving people who need one another in some way. It reminds me of the theater community here at Anoka and the bonds I make while I’m working on a show.”
It’s a fast-paced and energetic show, necessitating quick movement throughout the set to keep up with the chaos and laughter.
“My favorite part is the technical aspect around our production,” said stage manager Rex Weyers. “There are so many different elements that go into tech and it’s so much fun to see it come all together in the end. I’m the director’s right hand man, by keeping everything as organized as possible and keeping the mood light. I love being able to help my actors be their best on stage.”
“I love playing this role because they aren’t the ‘typical’ narrator,” said Nina English, who plays the narrator. “I feel like most narrators don’t get to be super involved with the action around them. However, this narrator is super hands-on and is a part of all the silliness and chaos of the show. I have some really funny moments where I get to interact with the audience during the show.”
Whether you have read all seven books and can rattle off a list of spells or you have never heard of a muggle before, there’s plenty to enjoy in the show.
“If it’s not clear, this show is the perfect show for Potterheads young and old,” Sullivan said. “It’s a breakneck comedy send up of the beloved series, both poking fun at it while also being a tribute. What stands out to me, however, is that the show is not just a spoof — it’s got its own story to tell, and some real heart. For all the ridiculousness that happens in this show, there’s something really heartwarming about watching this trio of Puffs learn to navigate in a world in which it’s all too easy to feel like the side character in someone else’s story. If you love the wizarding world, or if you’ve never heard of it before, there’s something for you to enjoy here. The cast has really been having a blast with this one. Every rehearsal is hilarious, and it feels so good to see the cast up on stage, making each other laugh with these truly side-splitting performances. This show covers all seven books (and eight movies!) in 110-ish minutes, so it moves at breakneck speed, with quick changes and magic galore. It’s campy, clever and just plain fun!”
“The heart! This show is super silly, but it has a lot of heart and depth to it that I think will really resonate with audiences,” English said.
Showtimes are Nov. 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7, 13 and 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found at anokatheatre.com.
