Changes were made to the construction on Highway 10 that will affect previously announced low clearance restrictions at Thurston and Fairoak avenues. This change comes as crews begin to construct new overpasses, and the safety of both crews and motorists is being taken into consideration. A strike during these early stages of construction can lead to damages to temporary structures, vehicles and injuries to motorists and personnel. The following information provided by the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce details the changes and offers several detours for motorists who need to plan ahead:
Fairoak Ave
Beginning Tue, Aug. 9, Fairoak Ave. will be closed between Hwy 10 and the Main St. Service Rd. just north of Hwy 10. Traffic won’t be able to cross Highway 10 at Fairoak Avenue and some turning movements to and from Highway 10 will not be available. Fairoak Avenue on the south side of Hwy 10 won’t have any restrictions; the “jug handle” will remain in place. Access to all businesses will be maintained during the intersection closure.
Here are the posted detours:
If you want to travel from westbound Hwy 10 to north Fairoak Ave.: Take westbound Highway 10 to Main St./Greenhaven Rd. exit to Main St. Service Rd. to Jacob Ln.
If you want to travel from eastbound Hwy 10 to north Fairoak Ave.: Take eastbound Highway 10 to northbound Thurston Ave. to westbound Green Haven Pkwy. OR take eastbound Hwy 10 to Main St./Greenhaven Rd.to Main St. Greenhaven Road roundabout to Main St. Service Rd. to Jacob Lane.
If you want to travel from south Fairoak Ave. to north Fairoak Ave.: Take eastbound Hwy 10 to Main St./Greenhaven Rd. exit to Main Street/Greenhaven Road roundabout to Main Street Service Road to Jacob Lane.
If you want to travel from W Main St. to north Fairoak Ave.: Continue northbound on West Main St. through the roundabout to Main St. Service Road to Jacob Lane.
Thurston Ave/Cutters Grove Ave
No height restrictions, and no traffic changes at this time. Stay tuned for more information later in August.
Main Street/Greenhaven Parkway.
All ramps open by Thurs, Aug, 4 except the loop ramp from W. Main Street/Greenhaven Road to westbound Hwy 10.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.
