Professional wrestling is one of the entertainment industry’s highest grossing assets, with World Wrestling Entertainment bringing in $960 million in 2019 alone. While the WWE and their roster of wrestlers is well-known in today’s media landscape, what’s less apparent is Minnesota’s role in making wrestling the entertainment powerhouse it is today.
The blueprint for the high-stakes matches, storylines and colorful personalities that are essential to professional wrestling all started with Corcoran-born Verne Gagne and his American Wrestling Association.
Founded in 1960 in Minneapolis, it was one of the first and biggest professional wrestling organizations around, where stars like Jesse Ventura, Gene Okerlund and even Hulk Hogan got their start. These were the men who would have kids glued to TV sets in living rooms across the nation and recreating the action they saw on-screen with action figures that would stuff stockings for decades of Christmases.
Although the AWA is no more and WWE events are nationwide productions, there are still Minnesotans with a passion for wrestling and for giving fans the best shows possible, right in their backyard. Arik Cannon, founder and owner of F1RST Wrestling, is one of those people.
“Minnesota is really rich in wrestling history. In the ‘80s, so many pros came out of the state and there’s the Robbinsdale folklore with the wrestlers who trained there,” Cannon said. “I grew up watching AWA with my grandparents. It’s really been the only constant in my entire life.”
After AWA’s shutdown of both live and televised events in 1991, World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation (an early iteration of the WWE) spent much of the 1990s in their own off-screen wrestling match for television ratings. While WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” is the go-to television show for many wrestling fans, there was a time when WCW’s “Monday Night Nitro” dominated the ratings. And wouldn’t it just so happen that Nitro’s inaugural episode was filmed on Sept. 4, 1995 at the Mall of America.
While wrestling hasn’t left Minnesota since 1995, it may be slightly less recognizable as it continued to change. Arik Cannon was there to watch it all unfold. A lifelong love of wrestling and a career breakout helped him insert himself into Minnesota wrestling history.
“I looked around and saw guys were so much bigger than when I started wrestling,” Cannon said. “That’s not a bad thing, but it all felt lumbering. It’s not what we enjoyed and we felt the fans were ready for something different. In 2006, I was a part of Wrestling Society X on MTV and with that paycheck I wanted to instigate a local scene. It was about time I stop talking and just do it.”
In April of 2007, F1RST Wrestling was officially born, its inaugural event taking place at legendary Minneapolis venue First Avenue. With 200 people in attendance, Cannon describes it as “humble beginnings,” with the attention only building from there. A desire to evolve and garner even larger crowds led to a revelation that would draw in more than just wrestling fans to F1RST events.
“We were only doing live shows, and I felt personally like our shows were better than everything in the area,” Cannon said. “But we just couldn’t clear 500. It’s not that we were doing something wrong, but we had to do something more to bring more people into the room. We need to stop having wrestling shows and start having parties.”
They called that party Wrestlepalooza, and in January 2013 F1RST came back to First Avenue, this time adding burlesque, drag and live music into the equation. Now those without an interest in wrestling had a reason to come see the shows and most likely walk out of the club as a wrestling fan. It marked a major turning point for F1RST and for the popularity of wrestling in Minnesota as a whole.
“We’ve been trying to push the ball to the top of the hill for years, and it’s finally rolling, we’ve got it crushing now,” Cannon said. “We got such a string of sold out events at First Avenue, but people take note of all of our events. In March of 2020, we held an event at Rosedale Center, the first and only wrestling event there.”
The event in question took place on March 7, 2020, and was a grand return to form for Minnesota Wrestling: Nitro was back. Billed as “Saturday Night Nitro,” it sold more than 500 tickets in the first 24 hours of being on sale, with more than 700 people attending the show. Even as COVID-19 brought many plans to a stand-still, F1RST was keeping the engine running to be sure they’d be ready for the next step. The green light came when the Mall of America came calling, impressed with the Rosedale event and wanting to bring Nitro back to the mall. Saturday Night Nitro once again lit up the rotunda on Sept. 11.
“Even before we did it, I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Cannon said. “There had been zero wrestling at the Mall of America for 27 years. It was an entire day of pinching myself. It was a huge win not only for Minnesota wrestling fans, but Minnesota wrestling as a whole.”
F1RST is focused on giving a wrestling show that anyone can connect with, and on Oct. 23, Anoka County will have not one, but two chances to see them in action. As a part of the Anoka Lions Club’s Halloween celebrations, F1RST will be putting on an all-ages “A-Town Rumble” at noon, followed by the 18 and older show “Nightmare on Jackson Street” at 7 p.m. Each show promises to cater to their respective audiences, whether they’re returning fans or brand new ones.
“I hope, specifically during our all ages show, that fans and kids take a chance on a new thing and have a fun and safe Halloween experience,” Cannon said. “ It’s our most kid-friendly event ever, it’ll be fun for them. We’re going to really change gears for the 18 (and older) show and do something a little more in the F1RST Wrestling wheelhouse. It’s definitely going to be a party.”
This will be the first time ever that Anoka County is able to get in on the F1RST festivities, but if the way Cannon tells it rings true, it won’t be the last for many of Sunday’s attendees.. He states that unlike many wrestling organizations that make fans the butt of the jokes, F1RST always makes sure fans are “in on the joke.” The rapport that this has built with fans not only “strikes a chord,” but keeps them coming back.
“There’s a group of fans that call themselves the ‘F1RST Family,’ it’s maybe 75 people at this point that continue to see each other at events,” Cannon said. “Now they get dinner together before shows or hang out after. It’s a pretty cool thing our wrestling community has done.”
So, the question stands: will you join the F1RST Family on Oct. 23? Arik Cannon is confident that you will.
“I’m really hoping that the Halloween festivities bring people out,” Cannon said. “A lot of people have never seen wrestling live before, and we want to spread our name as best we can because people may have resignations, but I know you’ll leave that night with a favorite wrestler.”
To keep updated on Sunday’s cards, to buy tickets to the Anoka events and to stay up to date on future F1RST events, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/f1rstwrestling and on Instagram @f1rstwrestling.
