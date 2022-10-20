F1RST Avenue

F1RST holds Wrestlepalooza at iconic Minneapolis venue First Avenue.

 Submitted by Arik Cannon

Professional wrestling is one of the entertainment industry’s highest grossing assets, with World Wrestling Entertainment bringing in $960 million in 2019 alone. While the WWE and their roster of wrestlers is well-known in today’s media landscape, what’s less apparent is Minnesota’s role in making wrestling the entertainment powerhouse it is today.

The blueprint for the high-stakes matches, storylines and colorful personalities that are essential to professional wrestling all started with Corcoran-born Verne Gagne and his American Wrestling Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.