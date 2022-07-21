Matt Look is seeking re-election for County Commissioner in District 1 (Anoka, Ramsey, Nowthen and St Francis).
Since his election, the County cut the levy and controlled spending in a responsible and respectful manner to the taxpayer.
“It has been an honor to serve the last 12 years on the County Board. I have had the opportunity to work with really good people and help chart a course for the County that has achieved financial stability and security,” said Look. “Through innovative ideas, this County Board has become the envy of counties Anoka County has focused on paying cash-in-lieu of adding debt and budgeting for known expenses through project specific accounts that budget money for reoccurring expenses. As a result, the County has made significant investments in deferred maintenance for facilities, invested in state-of-the-art information technology, as well as paid off debt.
These best management practices have continued to keep the County’s financial rating as “Strong”
“In the past 12 years, we have paid off 150 million in debt and we are charted to pay off the rest in the not too distant future,” Look said.
Look is a small business owner and Bethel University graduate. He served on the Ramsey City Council from 2006-2010. Look is an avid outdoor sportsman and enjoys spending time at the cabin, fishing, hunting and 4-wheeling.
