County Commissioner Matt Look is running for reelection in District 1. Look had been facing a challenge from Kevin Landry for the spot; however, Landry unofficially dropped out of the race telling supporters to not vote for him, but his name will still appear on the ballot.
Due to Landry’s announcement, ABC Newspapers only sent the candidate questionnaire to the current county commissioner. For a map of the districts, visit anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Matt Look
Age: 52
Previous Political Experience: Former Ramsey City Council member, 12 year incumbent (second longest serving) County Commissioner, representing District 1: Anoka, Ramsey, Nowthen and the western half of St. Francis (west of the Rum River). I currently serve on 17 boards and commissions.
Is public safety a concern in the county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety has always been one of Anoka County’s top priorities. Investing in public safety initiatives has kept Anoka County free from the increases in crime that other counties are experiencing. One quarter of our annual budget goes to public safety expenditures. Additionally, we invest in diversionary programs that reduce future impacts to public safety. While others were defunding police, we were increasing budgets to support our law enforcement and provide the necessary resources to combat crime in our neighborhoods.
What is the role of county commissioner regarding election security?
The election division is a direct responsibility of Anoka County. As county commissioners we are responsible to maintain the highest degree of election security to ensure fair and honest elections. The property records and taxation committee is charged with oversight of the election division, and is responsible for the management of their operations. The county board analyses their budget, staffing needs and receives regular updates pertaining to their work. A recent facility move has increased the security within the division and new protocols are strictly followed to eliminate the possibility of election fraud. A recent audit found our election division to be operating without reservation.
