County Commissioner Matt Look is running for reelection in District 1. Look had been facing a challenge from Kevin Landry for the spot; however, Landry unofficially dropped out of the race telling supporters to not vote for him, but his name will still appear on the ballot.

Due to Landry’s announcement, ABC Newspapers only sent the candidate questionnaire to the current county commissioner. For a map of the districts, visit anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.

