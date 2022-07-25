Sharon Compton a longtime resident of Coon Rapids has filed as a candidate for Mayor.
Compton has been employed by Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Anoka for 14 years and serves as Vice President. She is also a Court Appointed Professional Guardian) and serves at, Pathways Community Church as Financial Secretary/Treasurer in addition to being the church pianist. In the past Compton was employed by various mortgage companies and other service-related businesses in Coon Rapids.
“Covid taught us that working from home has many positives, including parents being with their children and those with mental illness having increased supervision,” Compton said. “We need to promote small businesses that start in the home. As their business grows, we can help them move into commercial spaces in Coon Rapids. This will also provide an opportunity to those with disabilities and mental illness to prosper and achieve dreams and independence. With inflation accelerating many people are looking for ways to supplement their income just to pay for necessities. Current ordinances need to be modified to accommodate the changing economic needs and abilities of our residents.”
Sharon and her husband Jeff (recently retired) have been married for 40 years and have two children. Sharon and Jeff are both graduates of Coon Rapids High School and have been at their current residence since 1987. Compton’s family is not new to public service, as Compton’s father, Representative Eldon Warkentin was elected as a State Legislator who represented Coon Rapids at the State Capitol.
