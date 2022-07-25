Sharon Compton a longtime resident of Coon Rapids has filed as a candidate for Mayor.

Compton has been employed by Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Anoka for 14 years and serves as Vice President. She is also a Court Appointed Professional Guardian) and serves at, Pathways Community Church as Financial Secretary/Treasurer in addition to being the church pianist. In the past Compton was employed by various mortgage companies and other service-related businesses in Coon Rapids.

