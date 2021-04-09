In a time filled with uncertainty, it offered a way to stay grounded and try to make sense of unprecedented turmoil.
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Minnesota last March, Jolanda Dranchak, the curriculum integration coordinator for the Anoka Middle School for the Arts, began creating art daily in response to different aspects of how the coronavirus was impacting the world.
A daily art routine carried on for over a month, resulting in a loom of connected feelings and memories.
Now Dranchak’s work from the period has been selected to feature on the cover of Art Education, the journal of the National Art Education Association.
“A friend suggested that to help us cope with the unknown situation during the pandemic, we create an artistic response to the pandemic-related word each day (such as hospital, mask, numbers, empty shelves, homelessness, nurses, etc.),” Dranchak said. “After a week into this visual narrative journey, I started to wonder what would it look like if I recorded a segment of each day’s art on a loom, a loom as a symbolic container holding the memories in one place. As a result, there are 36 days of visual narrative recorded on the loom.”
The composite work is titled “Unraveled in Place, 2020,” a visual narrative story by Dranchak as she encountered the different feelings caused by the pandemic in real-time.
“I can recall the emotions of most daily segments woven into the loom,” Dranchak said. “For example, when I look at the line with the numbers, I recall making the art entry on the day when the U.S. hit 1 million COVID-19 cases with many other countries not far behind or even ahead. Home/Hope line was at the time of national discussion of homelessness and COVID-19 infections. Many vulnerable individuals did not have a place to shelter and feel safe.”
With so many unknowns and disruptions at the time, finding any sort of normalcy and routine was crucial. For Dranchak, the method of achieving that was art.
“The start of the pandemic was emotionally confusing and unsettling,” Dranchak said. “Coming to a standstill and not knowing when or how it will end was hard to fathom. Using art to process unfamiliar emotions was therapeutic in many ways.
“Each day’s word anchored my focus onto one word, one element that day, allowing my emotions to be processed through art-making. Some days, the artwork was filled with physical energy, the other days were quietly reflective. But regardless, each day’s visual entry afforded me a space to process and cope with the unknown.”
Art in general, and the method of the work in particular, can offer strength and control when encountering difficult and unknown situations, something Dranchak promotes and relies upon.
“Art is empowering,” Dranchak said. “It provides me a venue to process and reflect. While art-making can/is physically active process, it is also filled with internal calm and stillness.
“In textile art, textures and colors are often my tools harboring the emotional charge. The physical act of weaving combined with visual processing provides me with space to think/cope/understand. ... The approach of using art to help process one’s emotions and help cope with the unknown situations can be used by students and adults.”
There are about 18,000 NAEA members across the country and abroad. The journal includes articles and instructional resources.
Dranchak’s “Unraveled in Place, 2020” has also been selected to be in Plymouth Primavera Show, the juried art show. The show runs April 16-18.
“(I’m) honored, grateful and humbled,” Dranchak said.
