When Lyric Arts in Anoka had to shut its doors the night before opening “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in March 2020, the future of the theater was unknown. Lyric Arts was in the midst of a record-setting season, including shows such as “Bright Star,” “Proof” and “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.”
While its doors were closed to the public, Lyric Arts collaborated with local artists to create virtual productions, hosting “One Night with Two Patsies,” “The Revolutionists” and “New Voices Cabaret.”
Now, however, 18 months later, live audiences will finally return.
With a cast where three of the four actors are Lyric Arts alumni, and with many returning artistic staff, Lyric Arts’ “The 39 Steps” premieres Sept. 24 on the Main Street Stage.
The show, which will run through Oct. 14, is a comedic, noir-inspired mystery directed by Scott Ford. Ford started directing at Lyric Arts in 2008 and took the role of resident director in 2012.
Cast includes Kyler Chase, Zoe Hartigan, Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan and Brendan Veerman.
“The 39 Steps” is the first production of the 2021-22 Lyric Arts season, which will also include “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “[Title of Show],” “The Mousetrap,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Little Women” and “Something Rotten.”
Single tickets for “The 39 Steps” are currently on sale, as are season ticket packages that include flex passes for five, six or seven shows.
For more information, visit www.lyricarts.org.
