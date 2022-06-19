This is in regards to Rod Kuehn’s Letter to the Editor in the May 27 edition titled “Biblical Literalism an Affront to Christianity.” The Bible is not an affront to Christianity; in fact Christianity is based on the entire Bible.
The Bible states in 2 Timothy 3:16-17 “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.“ The writers of the Bible had been given by God, the Holy Spirit to direct their writing.
The slavery in the Bible was part of that period of time and continued until recent history. The Bible never endorsed slavery.
In Exodus 22:18, God knew that these witches, men and women were purposefully committing idolatry. That is why God wanted to eliminate those witches. At that point in history the witches were given harsh penalties.
Today there are still witches in our country, however if the witches obey civil laws they are protected by the constitution. Deuteronomy 20:16 “in the cities of the nations the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave anything that breathes.” God knew the minds of all those people that occupied the land and they would never worship God. Galatians 6:19 states that people purposefully living a wicked and lawless life without repenting (change direction) and acknowledging Jesus as their Savior, will go to hell.
Keep in mind that Jesus is God. The same God of the Old Testament. The Old and New Testament support each other. The Old Testament presents the Law and the New Testament presents the Love of the Gospel. Jesus said in Matthew 5:17 “Do not think that I have come to abolish Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them”.
The whole Bible is the Truth and if followed will direct your soul to heaven. It will also make your life here on earth more meaningful.
