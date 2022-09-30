The Anoka City Council Chambers were packed on Monday afternoon (Sept. 26), which is not the typical venue for a City Council work session. City staff anticipated the large crowd and moved from the usual work session room in City Hall as the League of Women Voters’ candidate forums from Sept. 15 were on the agenda.
The issue was scheduled after a Sept. 19 Anoka City Council meeting during which several citizens voiced concern over the forums. The closed taping was attended by several city commission members, leading to questions about open meeting laws. Several representatives from the League of Women Voters, and a crowd of Anoka citizens addressed the City Council during its Sept. 26 Work Session.
The issue was one of only two on the agenda for the night. The agenda item began with LWV Minnesota President Laura Helmer making an address to the city council and staff.
“I am here in response to comments made regarding the League of Women Voters at the Sept. 19, 2022 Anoka City Council Meeting,” Helmer said. “I hope to provide some clarification and correct some misconceptions that were shared as a part of the council meeting discussion about who the League is, its fundamental values, and how we conduct candidate forums.”
Helmer said the first misconception was the nonpartisan nature of the League. In the Sept. 19 meeting, Council Member Elizabeth Barnett (who was absent during the work session) stated that the League’s support of Planned Parenthood made them a partisan organization, a claim Helmer rejected.
“The League’s commitment to issues sometimes can be misconstrued, due to the fact that so many issues today are framed in partisan terms,” Helmer said. “The League’s advocacy work is issue-based, and we arrive at our positions based on careful study and input from our League members in communities across the country. We never derive our positions from politicians or political platforms.”
There were also concerns brought up about a League member and forum organizer having donated to the campaign of an Anoka candidate. In this meeting she was identified as Anoka resident Jody Anderson. Helmer responded that only certain League positions are forbidden from public support of candidates, and Anderson is not in either.
“The (LWV) has many procedures and guidelines in place to ensure that our candidate forum work upholds our commitment to nonpartisanship,” Helmer said. “League Presidents and Voter Service Chairs may not hold an elective office, serve in an official capacity for a political party or be a part of any political campaign, including making contributions.”
Anderson was neither a League President nor Voter Service Chair for the Anoka forum, but she was an organizer. This means that she was in charge of making sure the forum had candidates, a venue, and a time to film. During the forum, Anderson was in charge of making sure mayoral and council candidates stayed separated and did not hear the questions prior to filming so no one candidate could formulate answers in advance.
“We try to have an organizer from the city they’re organizing for,” LVW ABC President Gretchen Sabel told ABC Newspapers. “We’ve found it’s easier for a resident to pick up a key for their city buildings, as sometimes there are rules that only citizens can reserve them.”
Sabel also clarified it is solely the moderator’s job to select questions from those submitted online. In regards to Anderson, the League emphasized that members do not “check (their) individual rights at the door” and will still “do things in the political sphere when we’re not wearing (LWV) buttons or hats.”
The issue surrounding these contributions was highlighted by Anoka Mayor Phil Rice, who was worried about the pressure such bias might place upon a candidate.
“I remember from other forums at times the room being full and a candidate might make a statement and hear some groaning or hissing or applause, so I had some compassion for the way that the forum went,” Rice said. “And then at some point I learned that the volunteers from the (LWV) had financially supported a candidate... I thought that doesn’t seem right to me, that someone else should be volunteering.”
Helmer once again brought forth their rules for donations, stating that neither the President nor Voter Service Chair nor moderator made donations to any Anoka candidates. Rice stated that in the future he would be worried if facilitators of forums had a hand in local politics, to which Helmer again responded that no facilitators had any participation in Anoka politics.
Sue Dergantz, a donor to Anoka campaigns, sat next to moderator Connor and kept track of the candidate answer order and did not verbally interact with candidates during questions.
One of the larger points of contention was whether or not the room was legally required to be open and the extent of the threatening language and actions taken for the crowd to enter the building. Sabel told ABC Newspapers that LWV member Linda Rogers stood at the door of Anoka City Hall and states that she was not pushed, however the door she was holding was, and she remained very shaken up after the event. The Anoka resident stated she no longer felt safe in City Hall after the event.
As for the closed meeting, there was confusion on the day of that led City Manager Greg Lee into making statements to the LWV that were perceived as threatening by League members. Lee assured those in attendance that it was a statement purely made out of caution.
“It was not my understanding from the (previous Aug. 22 work session) that (LWV) would continue on with excluding the public because we didn’t talk about that,” Lee said. “For decades the LWV has conducted candidate forums within this room and it has never been closed to the public except for the one time during COVID... I informed her that if you do change protocol and start to exclude the public that there may be consequences in that the council may not allow you to use the facility. I was trying to caution them about it.”
He states his intentions were pure, and encouraged conversation for future forums to make sure the miscommunication does not happen again and to seek alternatives to a closed forum.
“We’ve talked about open meeting laws, campaign donations, but the bottom line is that the (LWV) confirmed it was a closed meeting, people went to the door and were told it was a closed meeting and went in anyway,” Anoka resident Jeff Nelson said. “What are you guys going to do about that?”
“‘I don’t know,’ is the answer,” Rice said. “We’re going to have to work our way through this.”
Later in the meeting, Sabel asked Mayor Rice as to why he did not stop those at the door from entering as he himself entered the building for the mayoral taping. He said in his capacity as a participant, he did not feel it was his place to bar or allow them into the building.
“In that setting, if I had said, ‘It’s OK to enter the building,’ I wouldn’t have been comfortable saying that,” Rice said. “And I couldn’t have been comfortable saying, ‘You’re not allowed in the building right now.’ I didn’t know what the status of the building was.”
Sabel replied, “So then, I’m not an attorney, but you’re saying that you’re not going to get involved in that, you’re saying it’s up to us to make those decisions and the decision that we made was that it was a closed session.”
Setting the high tension of the evening aside, LWV intends to put the night behind them and work to make sure that the next round of candidate forums goes smoothly.
“We want to move forward with our work and do it again in two years,” Sabel told ABC Newspapers. “We are not interested in burning bridges with the city of Anoka. We left it that we’ll be back in two years to do this again and look forward to working with the council at that time.”
Council Member Jeff Weaver agreed, stating that the LWV’s role as a public service to voters of Anoka county for more than 100 years means that each party should work together to protect the sanctity of that work and make a model agreeable for everyone. He suggested a model similar to Ham Lake, whose Chamber of Commerce reached out to partner with LWV to help run and provide security for the forums.
“I think we can sit here all night and point fingers, but I think we need to realize that the (LWV) has a very long and sturdy history and the integrity of the organization must be protected,” Weaver said. “We need to keep moving forward. I suggest that when we come to the next round of forums in Anoka City Hall that (LWV) partners with our Chamber and the two use a Ham Lake model moving forward.”
Baumgartner gives legal opinion
In the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, it was brought forward by former Anoka Mayor Bjorn Skogquist that a communication between a quorum of City Council members resulting in an action being taken could violate Minnesota open meeting law. This would be considered a serial meeting violation.
It was revealed in the Sept. 22 work session that City Manager Greg Lee conversed on the phone with council members Brian Wesp and Elizabeth Barnett, as well as received an email from Weaver that did not receive a response. The content of the email consisted of Weaver asking two questions.
City Attorney Brian Baumgartner reviewed 70 case laws and 30-plus advisory opinions relative to case laws since the last City Council meeting, stating there is no case law in Minnesota relating to serial meeting violations.
According to ‘Moberg v. ISD 281,’ a meeting is defined by the Minnesota Supreme Court as “two or more members intentionally engaging in deliberations on board business.” This case is from 1983, and so things such as email and instant messaging were not taken into consideration.
Using this case and several advisory opinions, Baumgartner concluded that there must be a clear action from the communication between several council members, the communication itself is not cause to warrant a violation.
“What I gathered from reading all of this is that it is not necessarily the form or the method of the communication, it’s the conduct that comes from that communication,” Baumgartner said. “Such as, giving direction to the city manager to do something if a majority of the council directed him to do something and then he carried out that activity. I think that could be perhaps looked at as a serial meeting violation.”
No definitive ruling was given for the council’s current situation.
Continued calls for outside investigation
In the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, both council members Erik Skogquist and Barnett voiced interest in having an outside entity investigate the issue. Skogquist once again brought forth the idea of an outside investigator, voicing his disappointment for the events of Sept. 15. He stated that decisions being made without the knowledge of City Council members is not a new issue and would like to see an end to the problem.
“To me the city really needs to change how they do business and again, it has happened in the past and it will continue to happen unless we look strongly at what we’re doing and have some sort of policy change,” Skogquist said. “With all of this I’d really like some sort of outside arbiter to look at this and make sure we’re following our procedures and laws from City Council all the way down to board members. I think that’s the only way you get this cloud out of here.”
No further discussion on an outside investigation took place after Skogquist’s comment.
The LWV candidate forums are available for viewing at my.lwv.org/minnesota/anoka-blaine-coon-rapids-area. The Sept. 19 city council meeting and Sept. 26 work session are both available for on-demand viewing at qctv.org/city_meeting/.
