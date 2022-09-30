lwv

The Anoka City Council Chambers were packed on Monday afternoon (Sept. 26), which is not the typical venue for a City Council work session. City staff anticipated the large crowd and moved from the usual work session room in City Hall as the League of Women Voters’ candidate forums from Sept. 15 were on the agenda.

The issue was scheduled after a Sept. 19 Anoka City Council meeting during which several citizens voiced concern over the forums. The closed taping was attended by several city commission members, leading to questions about open meeting laws. Several representatives from the League of Women Voters, and a crowd of Anoka citizens addressed the City Council during its Sept. 26 Work Session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.