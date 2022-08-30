Kevin Landry has informed ABC Newspapers that he will be informally dropping out of the Nov. 9 General Election race for County Commissioner District 1.
His name will still appear on the ballot, but he is asking supporters not to vote for him.
Landry posted a statement to his personal Facebook page just before noon on Aug. 30 addressing his withdrawal, mentioning in particular that he knows he cannot take himself off of the ballot despite his intentions to stop running.
"I want to put this out there again due to my using the word 'withdraw' concerning my campaign," Landry posted. "I have a lot on my plate with my family, and because of that, I won't be campaigning anymore. Yes, my name will still be on the ballot, but I do not want to be voted in as the new commissioner in District 1 because there is a real possibility that I would be an absentee commissioner, and that is a waste to the taxpayers in Anoka County."
Landry's family situation will take him out of state, leading to his description of an "absentee commissioner." Landry cannot guarantee his attendance and presence in Anoka County, which he states goes against his reasons for campaigning in the first place.
"Part of my campaign has been talking about being ethical, so I must hold myself to those standards that I preached about," Landry said. "I believe it would be unethical for me to win this race, and be on a salary that the taxpayers pay, knowing that I may not be able to be present."
Landry also described an Aug. 29 meeting with current County Commissioner Matt Look, where they met for coffee. Look confirmed to ABC Newspapers the meeting and the conversation took place.
"It was civil and we spoke about the campaigns," Look said. "... I am happy that we were able to meet and openly discuss issues."
While Landry has marked the end of his 2022 campaign, he has not ruled out a future run for office.
"To everyone who supported me, I want to say thank you," Landry said. "I'm not saying I won't ever put my name in the hat again, I'm just saying, 'unfortunately, this isn't my time.'"
In the event that Landry does win but rejects the position, a Special Election would be required to fill the position.
