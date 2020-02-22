A labor shortage has impacted an Anoka County natural resources management program.
For the past eight years, the parks department has hired a work crew from Conservation Corps of Minnesota for projects in the county’s regional parks system through a $150,000 annual grant from the state’s parks and trails legacy program.
But over the past two years, faced with recruitment difficulties, the corps has been unable to provide enough labor — a crew of four plus a working supervisor — to accomplish the planned projects, according to Anoka County Parks Director Jeff Perry.
As a result, the Anoka County Board Feb. 11 approved a grant amendment changing the project description from using only the Conservations Corps to hiring an organization or part-time staff to supplement the work of regular parks department employees.
“This will provide us with flexibility if CCM is unable to provide the staffing needed,” Perry said.
Like some other public agencies, the Conservations Corps, which hires college students or graduates in the fields of forestry and conservation, is facing a labor shortage, he said.
“CCM is an excellent program that accomplishes a high volume of work for a relatively low cost to the county,” Perry said.
The crew, which works in the county’s regional parks from March into December, is fully trained and brings its own equipment, tools, computers and vehicles, according to Perry.
He received a call from the Conservations Corps last week to say that four crew members had been lined up for this year so far, Perry said.
“The grant amendment will give us flexibility to cover all areas,” said Commissioner Mike Gamache, parks committee chair.
Under the agreement, the Conservations Corps crew removes invasive species and performs prairie, oak savanna and forest restorations; oak wilt management; seeding and plantings; additional building and grounds maintenance; tree/shrub removal; debris removal; sign installation; river cleanup/obstruction removal; and public outreach education about natural resources management.
