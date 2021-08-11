The Golden Starz are back on stage.
In a comedic romp, “The Jewels of DeNial” come to life in the performance at Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey Aug. 19-21.
“This is the second performance back post-pandemic,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “The group is excited to share their production with the community and cannot wait to be on stage!”
In the show, the Jewels of DeNial — Opal, Ruby and Pearl — put on a radio show through “The Golden Years of Seniorhood.” In this particular episode, the Jewels are putting on an auction in order to raise money to raise the toilets in the children’s theater that is now the home to their senior acting class.
“Fun for all,” Bohnsack said. “We are excited for the audience members to see how much fun this 55-plus group is having, writing, producing and acting in their own shows. They want everyone over the age of 55 to know that it’s never too late to do something you have never done and would love to have others join their troupe!”
The play is written, produced and will be performed by the Golden Starz Troupe (55-plus).
The play will be performed on the Northern Starz outdoor stage Thursday, Aug. 19, at 12:30 p.m., then Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, at 7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit northernstarz.org.
