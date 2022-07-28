A 30-year-old Anoka County Jail detainee from Minneapolis is facing more charges after he allegedly escaped from the custody of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office as he was being transported to the Anoka jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Terence Martin, 30, got away on Wednesday evening, July 20, while he was being transported from a hospital back to the jail. Court documents state that Martin then hid inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle without the female driver’s knowledge.

