A 30-year-old Anoka County Jail detainee from Minneapolis is facing more charges after he allegedly escaped from the custody of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office as he was being transported to the Anoka jail.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Terence Martin, 30, got away on Wednesday evening, July 20, while he was being transported from a hospital back to the jail. Court documents state that Martin then hid inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle without the female driver’s knowledge.
The driver left the Anoka County Government Center and headed to her home in Coon Rapids, according to the probable cause affidavit. While at the county employee’s home, Martin exited the vehicle, ran and then entered a residence on 119th Lane Northeast in Coon Rapids, entering through a lower level bedroom window.
The homeowner discovered the defendant and began screaming at him to get out of her house, court documents state. Martin allegedly grabbed her shoulders, held her under her biceps and told her, “You need to be quiet.”
The female was concerned for her safety because Martin was wearing a prison suit and his feet were shackled. The female ran outside through her front door yelling for help. A neighbor heard her and called police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Martin then broke a rear window of the home and fled once more.
During the search, a Fridley Police K-9 officer located Martin a block north and he was arrested again.
Martin was charged with first-degree burglary and escaping from custody.
Prior to his escape, Martin was in custody facing felony charges relating to a shooting incident that occurred in Blaine on July 16, court documents state.
In that case, Blaine Police Department officers were dispatched to 289 89th Lane NE on a report of a gun being discharged inside the residence.
A 911 caller indicated a male suspect was suffering from a mental health incident and produced a firearm, began waving it around and discharged the firearm inside the garage. The male suspect fled the residence on foot.
According to a witness that police contacted, Martin was yelling at family members. The witness stated he went out to the garage to calm Martin down.
While in the garage Martin allegedly drew a pistol and began waving it around, according to court documents. Martin racked the slide twice ejecting two rounds onto the ground and started making suicidal comments and pointing the gun at his own head.
Court documents state that Martin then fired one round into the garage ceiling.
An officer took possession of the firearm and observed a spent casing as well as two unspent rounds on the garage floor.
As officers were talking to witnesses and setting up a perimeter, officers found the defendant traveling as a passenger inside a motor vehicle, according to court documents from the July 16 incident. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.
While at the Blaine Police Department, Martin allegedly fled on foot and ran into some swampy weeds trying to hide from officers. With the assistance of a K-9 officer, Martin exited the weeds and surrendered.
Martin has prior convictions for felony violation of a no-contact order in July 2014 from Ramsey County, felony domestic assault in July 2016 from Ramsey County and felony violation of a no-contact order in June 2019 from Ramsey County, all of which make him ineligible to possess a firearm.
For the July 16 incident, Martin faces charges of firearm possession or ammunition by an ineligible person; intentional discharge of a firearm (endanger the safety of another) and obstructing the legal process
Martin is scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Anoka County Courthouse.
