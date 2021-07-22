There are a few unwritten rules.
Don’t be the one following legends. Be cautious about giving up a head coaching job. Watch out for bees in the fieldhouse.
There may have been a few early stings, but it’s now a persistent buzz for Tom Farden’s gymnastics career.
From humble beginnings, the 1992 Anoka High School graduate has found a path to one of the premier college gymnastics positions in the country, with ties to three of the athletes on this summer’s U.S. Olympic Team.
It took several stages to climb to the top of college gymnastics as the head coach at the University of Utah.
Now, it’s about maintaining the Utes’ powerhouse tradition.
And looking for more.
Getting started
It’s a gymnastics tale that began like many others: an exuberant child needs a sport to burn off some energy. Parents turn to the flips and twists of the mat.
“I did gymnastics when I was very young with my mom and dad growing up in Dayton,” Farden said. “I was probably an active child so my mom got me in gymnastics classes when I was pretty little. I started doing gymnastics and trying to figure out my way.”
It was the start of a lifelong love ... if not an instant success.
“I was never very good,” Farden laughed. “I was definitely not like the caliber of athletes I work with now. (But) you probably dig in and study it a little bit more of how the mechanics work that way.”
Farden’s passion may not have led him to the top of the ranks individually.
But each year, each practice, each rotation that went by, he was storing away experience that would come in useful down the road, all while learning the value of hard work and a driven attitude.
And the importance of shaking off bee stings.
“We started conditioning in the summer and I vividly remember the doors open at the fieldhouse and we’d be just dripping with sweat because it’s so humid, sweaty and training all the time working out on ‘less technical’ equipment than we have now,” Farden said. “Some humble beginnings — I remember getting a bee sting when I was doing the parallel bars because the doors were open and we didn’t have air conditioning!”
Farden eventually became class president and was the captain of the final boys gymnastics team at Anoka under head coach Rollie Neist.
“Really a great man,” Farden said. “He was very patient with me! I’m very appreciative of him, and he did teach me many lessons along the way when I was a young lad, and I’m sure I was a big pain in the you know what because I had a mind of my own! I’m thankful to him for everything.
“I remember a lot about high school. It was a pretty great time. I really enjoyed being at Anoka High School.”
As Farden’s time at Anoka High School was drawing to a close, so too was his time as an individual competitor.
But his journey in gymnastics was just beginning.
Stage one: Spectrum
Farden didn’t go far after graduation.
He knew what he wanted to do. He just needed a place to do it. That turned out to be just down the road.
Alongside two others, Farden opened Spectrum Training Center in Anoka, kicking off his coaching career right after high school.
“I started coaching when I was pretty young,” Farden said. “I just got a kick out of it. I was working at the gym and this woman who was coaching at the time said, ‘You should be a coach when you grow up!’ So the seed was planted when I was probably 16 years old.
“To be perfectly honest, even though I was that young, the only thing I thought about was coaching. I was such a one-track mind with the people I was coaching with.”
One of those people was Bart Roskoski, who is also still coaching the sport as owner of Flip Gymnastics in White Bear Lake.
“It’s really nice to have a friend of 30-plus years,” Farden said. “He’s producing super high-level kids. It’s really nice to have a friend of that long. To both have the same start and be where we’re at now, it’s pretty cool.”
After a few years, Farden went off to college. But his time at Spectrum and coaching at the club level laid a foundation he would turn back to down the road.
“I wasn’t very good at owning a gym, but I learned a lot,” Farden said. “So I went on and got into college.”
Stage two: Southeast Missouri St.
Following seven years as a club coach, Farden made the transition to the college level in 1999, serving as an assistant at Southeast Missouri St., where he ultimately earned his Bachelor’s Degree.
After four years as an assistant, Farden took over the lead role as Southeast Missouri St.’s head coach. Soon after, the program was earning top accolades against far bigger programs.
In 2004, Southeast Missouri had its first winning season in a decade. Four years later, they were a top 25 team in the nation, leading Farden to be named the NCAA South Central Regional Coach of the Year. In his final season, the Redhawks won the Midwest Independent Conference championship and finished 14-3, garnering a fourth consecutive conference coach of the year award. On top of that, the team won national academic championships during the final three years of that stretch.
“I’m very grateful for my time there,” Farden said. “As a multi-directional small school, somehow we found our way into the regional championships with about seven scholarships within three years. A couple years later we’re there again and winning the conference. I’m not quite sure how we did all that, but it happened.”
Southeast Missouri St.’s success, and Farden’s role in it, didn’t go unnoticed. In 2010, he was hired as an assistant coach at SEC power Arkansas. Less than a year later, Farden was on to his biggest move: Utah.
“I got picked up by Arkansas and was having a great time,” Farden said. “And within nine months, I was heading to Utah.”
Stage three: Utah
Arriving in Salt Lake City, Farden knew he was landing in a special spot. But with NCAA legends Greg and Megan Marsden in place at the time, he didn’t imagine that a decade later it was the place where he would one day lead one of the top programs in the nation, in any sport.
“Oh no,” Farden said. “My full intentions were to come here for two, three years and steal as much knowledge as I could from one of the godfathers of NCAA gymnastics and then move along. It’s not safe to follow one legend, let alone two legends.”
“Nobody remembers the coach after the legend,” Farden laughed.
Farden quickly blew past that initial timeline, though.
For the next five years, he served as an assistant coach for the Utes, gaining invaluable on-the-job training.
The Utes made appearances in the NCAA Championships each season and had a 2015 NCAA champion in Georgia Dabritz on uneven bars, a Farden specialty.
After a runner-up NCAA team finish in 2015, Greg Marsden stepped aside after a four-decade run with the program. Balancing continuity and looking toward the future, Farden was elevated to co-head coach alongside Megan Marsden.
“That was all by design and not trying to eat an elephant with one bite,” Farden said. “That was the way to go. It was a slow progression. The first years as co-head coach were great because there were some aspects of the program that I took over that Greg was in charge of, but it still allowed me to focus on the recruiting, the coaching, the planning, the periodization, all the things I like to focus on. Megan was unbelievable at fundraising, community outreach, keeping up with our alumni and just so many other things that surround a program of this magnitude.”
It was a reward for Farden’s belief in himself and recognition for his continued success, being willing to step away from a head coaching role earlier in his career before ultimately working into a spot atop an NCAA powerhouse.
“Thankfully I got another shot,” Farden said. “You never know what your life is going to do once you give up that first head coaching position. Now my second run has been from 2015 to now. It has changed — partly because the sport has changed and partly because the schools have changed. Coaching at a multi-directional small school with limited resources and coaching at Utah, it’s apples and oranges. And so my management style had to change. At Utah, the scope of the program and the athletes that are in your wheelhouse changed dramatically. So I had to change, I had to grow, and I recognized that. That’s why spending five years as an apprentice under Greg and Mary Marsden was not a problem for me. For me, it was an opportunity to get my ‘second or third degree’ in coaching. My first one was probably running my own club, my second one was becoming a head coach at a very young age and then my third degree was learning from two legends who made gymnastics wildly popular in the entire state of Utah.
“I’m not quite sure how I won the career lottery, but I did.”
Center stage, once again
The stellar Utah tradition continued under the leadership of Farden and Megan Marsden.
Utah continued its NCAA Championships streak from 2016-19, qualifying all four years and reaching the Super Six team final twice. Future Olympian MyKayla Skinner added a pair of individual national championships.
At the end of 2019, Megan Marsden retired after 35 years on the coaching staff. The head coaching role went solely to Farden.
“For me, first year they both leave, I’m not sure that would have went well,” Farden said. “I firmly believe we did it the right way. I’m sure Megan would have liked to be sole head coach — she earned it. Her and Greg created this monster together, but it required all of us to say, you know what, let’s do what’s best for the program, and that approach always pays back.”
The 2019-20 season was a smashing success, albeit with an unfortunate lack of closure.
The Utes were dominant throughout their schedule, posting an 11-0 regular season record. It was an unblemished mark that was just the second in program history and included a nationally-televised win against PAC-12 rival UCLA. The Utes were in line to contend for a national title before the season was canceled in the final week of the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Farden was honored as the PAC-12 Coach of the Year and Region 2 Coach of the Year, then Utah came back this past winter to finish third in the nation.
It’s a blazing start as the sole leader of the program, one that has coincided with the arrival of another Anoka Tornado in All-American Abby Paulson. Together, the pair forms a rare and dynamic coach-athlete duo from the same high school.
“I don’t know how many times that happens where you have the head coach of a program and a star student of the program both from the same high school,” Farden said. “What she’s been able to do with us in her two years here is remarkable. She showed us the chops that she has her freshman year when she scored a 10 at UCLA on ESPN 2 when the meet went down to the last kid and she locked it down for us. Not only did it go viral, it was on ESPN’s top plays — the gymnast from Anoka, Minnesota making a statement early in her career.
“The wildest thing I think is that you have an alumni from Anoka who is the head coach at Utah and an alumni from Anoka who is an All-American on one of the premier gymnastics teams in the country ... who know all the Anoka Tornado cheers, big Minnesota Twins fans, Minnesota Vikings fans. We both joke about that stuff and then just the fact that she did gymnastics with Grace McCallum, who is an Olympian and is coming here too, so it’s that Minnesota pipeline that is pretty unique, that you have this much from Minnesota in a team out in Utah.”
Minnesota roots
It’s no coincidence that so much gymnastics talent is coming out of the state, Farden said. A quick look at the staffs of some of the top college teams in the nation — head coach at reigning champion Oklahoma, a pair of coaches at 2021 runner-up Michigan, Farden himself — reveals deep Minnesota roots. Not to mention several of the top individuals in the world.
The state features a booming club level scene, producing multiple Olympic gymnasts this cycle on the women’s team in Suni Lee and Grace McCallum — the latter of whom will join Utah in the fall — and in men’s qualifier Shane Wiskus.
“I do think it’s something about Minnesota to be quite frank,” Farden said. “Minnesotans have that Midwest mentality. We’re taught it’s good to be humble and it’s great to show them how hard you’re willing to work for something. That’s something that is brought out in the Midwest mindset.
“Suni is one of the best bar workers I’ve ever seen in the world. And Grace, we’re so proud of her, she’s been a world-class athlete for several years now and at the top of her game, and it’s just so impressive how hard she works.”
The Utes have two more U.S. Olympic team connections in the now-graduated Skinner and Kara Eaker, an alternate who will join Utah this upcoming season. Plenty to give fans, supporters and all involved with the Red Rocks strong incentive to keep a watchful eye on the Tokyo Olympics, for rooting purposes and a glimpse of what lies ahead.
“We’re over the moon that it all worked out for Mikayla,” Farden said. “For her to go from the NCAA and find another gear and make the Olympic team speaks volumes of the training she’s received in Arizona and for her desire. It’s absolutely incredible what she’s done. And then for two incoming to be on Team USA bodes well for the future. We’re also really excited to have that level of gymnastics maybe inspire everybody in the community and our fan base, spark things throughout our whole program.”
Next stage
Recruiting top talent, like a pair of Olympians, is an obvious necessity into becoming a perennial NCAA contender. Fostering an environment that can retain skilled individuals, and develop them further, is even more crucial.
When it comes to all three facets, few can match what Utah offers.
“One of the things we try to do when we’re visiting with them in their living rooms or on the phone is that we make the impression on them that we are going to be here for them beyond their gymnastics,” Farden said. “I know it sounds a little cliché, but to develop them through the whole person. There are some interesting facts about Utah — since I’ve been a head coach here we haven’t had any transfers, so the kids seem to be happy. That’s important to me. We, like all the programs, try to make sure we motivate them to be the best version of themselves in all areas.”
Outside the arena, Utah consistently ranks high academically, finishing top 10 multiple times already with Farden as head coach, including second in the nation in 2016.
Inside the arena, nearly every NCAA gymnastics attendance record has been set at Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center, including the most people to ever watch a collegiate gymnastics meet (16,019 versus Michigan in 2015) and the highest season attendance average (15,273 in 2020). Utah gymnastics has attracted 30 crowds in excess of 15,000 and 56 crowds of 14,000 or more.
An obvious, booming attraction.
“I think that is a draw for all the gymnasts coming to us,” Farden said. “If we have sellout crowds of 15,000 and there are five meets a year and they’re here for four years, that means over 300,000 people throughout their careers are going to watch them in-person at a Utah home meet. That’s their craft that they’ve been working on so hard and for so long that they get to display and show off to the biggest fanbase in NCAA in any women’s sport. I don’t think it gets better than that in my opinion.”
Farden has also prioritized connecting to new fans and maintaining relationships and enthusiasm through social media, adding a full-time position on staff.
Across various platforms, Utah already connects with upwards of an audience of nearly 150,000 fans, and growing.
“To maintain it, there’s certain tweaks that have to be made,” Farden said. “We have to evolve as a program. One of the first things I did a couple years ago was hire a full-time social media director who takes care of a ton of our marketing and social media and fan engagements, Misty-Jade Carlson. She does an incredible job.”
Consistent forward-thinking has enabled Utah to reach the heights it has, with even bigger goals still in mind.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it’s every coach’s dream, including mine, to win a national championship,” Farden said. “One of the things we want to do, we want to be an industry leader in many areas. That is going to take us consistently thinking outside the box being creative. We view ourselves as an industry leader and we want to maintain that, and also in terms of our fan base, we want to keep them engaged and excited. With our results, one thing we’ve adapted over the years, we’re going to continue to be process-oriented, but also not shy away from also saying we’re results-driven.”
All part of the plan for the next stage in Utah gymnastics, the land of legends.
And Tornadoes.
