By Ian Wreisner
Staff Writer
As the holidays come rushing around the corner, people the world over are preparing to travel to homes of friends and family and stressing over the massive spreads they’ll be preparing to feed their large groups of visitors. There are some people, however, who won’t have safe homes or warm meals waiting for them during (or after) the holidays. That’s where area non-profit Hope4Youth comes in.
“We are committed to ending youth homelessness, period,” Executive Director LaChelle Williams said. “We are housed in Anoka county but we serve the full metro area. We provide basic needs for those young people that have found themselves unhoused and we help to stabilize their present moment.”
Hope4Youth has two locations in Anoka County that offer on-site assistance to young adults. Their Drop-In Center, located at 2665 4th Ave. N in Anoka, is open to anyone ages 16-24. They regularly provide hot meals and always have grab-and-go meals available. There are also several different self-care resources available, ranging from cleaning clothes or simply getting out of a snowstorm.
“It’s a hub where our young people can come in, we welcome them and make them feel safe,” Williams said. “It might be a day like today (Dec. 11) where they’re coming out of the cold and they just need to warm up and rest. They can get food and hygiene products. We also have a shower for them. They can play video games while they wash their clothes if they want.”
The Drop-In Center also includes a variety of clothes for youth to take at no cost to them, including dress clothes for job interviews and coats for winter.
In addition to the Drop-In Center, Hope4Youth also has HOPE Place in Coon Rapids. The 12-unit residential facility is a place where youth aged 18-24 can live for up to two years. While there, they work through case management to learn how to navigate as independent young adults. They also can receive help for mental health and chemical abuse issues.
No matter which facility they find themselves at, in-need youth can expect the same resources and guidance from Hope4Youth.
“Our approach is a very powerful way to connect with our young people, human-to-human,” Williams said.
Hope4Youth has a four-fold approach to helping youth and includes trauma-informed care, strengths-based goals, client-centered solutions and harm reduction. Williams says that this goes beyond giving the youth temporary relief, but gives them a plan moving forward.
“Those aspects of how we do it are what differentiates us from just a place that gives food, or shampoo or a wash of clothes,” Williams said. “We help them to launch. We help them with a goal to be self-sufficient, really working on whatever those issues or potential traumas are that cause them to find themselves homeless.”
As the holiday spirit hits its peak in November and December, donations and volunteers are plentiful with people finding unique and meaningful ways to give their time and money.
While the help is always needed and appreciated, this leads to a significant gap between support given and resources needed in January. January ends up being a critical month for the health and wellbeing of young people without a home.
“The help really will be needed right after the holidays,” Williams said. “Some youth will go home and maybe try to connect with family. Even in the best of situations, reconnecting with family can be stressful. What we have found is that when our young people come back after the new year, they’re in need of additional support. Maybe they’ve taken a step back in their chemical issues, or mental health issues or just trying to move through some of the past trauma. We find that January is a really important month for us.”
Williams detailed some of the greatest needs as the new year starts, with volunteer positions taking top priority. Their donation crew sorts through donated items such as clothes and hygiene products, and are frequently short-staffed on Saturdays for the volunteer positions. Similarly, their Drop-In Center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and has open shifts for greeters at the front desk.
There are also several days in January that currently do not have a warm meal option, as there are no volunteers signed up to bring in food. From what Williams has seen from the Anoka County community, she is confident people will step up.
“The generosity in this community has absolutely blown my mind,” Williams said. “I’ve been at a nonprofit for 25 years and I have never seen a community surrounding a mission like they have Hope4Youth. We’ve got this interesting challenge of more youth that will come, more needs and maybe not as many donations. The young people are still going to need food, shampoo and hygiene products. Helping us in January is an incredible gift that we appreciate.”
In the meantime, Williams assured any young person currently facing homelessness that Hope4Youth will have the resources they need to be taken care of in the holiday season and beyond. Even if Hope4Youth doesn’t have the particular services to fit the needs of a person, they have the resources to find a place that does.
“We’ve never been a shelter, but we are a hub for our community for young people who are struggling with homelessness,” Williams said. “They can reach out to us and we can be sure to connect them to a community shelter, a church or a community based organization that is opening their doors as safe shelters.”
The holidays will fly by just as quickly as they approached, and just as Hope4Youth wants the community to remember them outside of the giving season, Williams stated that Hope4Youth won’t forget about the youth-in-need of the Twin Cities.
“The holidays bring out hope in everyone, and so I think even our young people have that hope renewed and they go back home,” Williams said. “And what we find is that home might have some of those same struggles. But we’re here for when that happens.”
You can visit Hope4Youth on the web at hope4youthmn.org. Their open volunteer positions can be found under the “Get Involved” tab. You can also learn more about their 10th anniversary celebration at their Night 4 Hope on April 22. They can also be reached by phone at 763-323-2066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.