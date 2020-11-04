Throughout the months of November and December, Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will be offering a variety of holiday art classes, both in person and virtually.
In-person classes are limited to 10 participants, and all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
To register, visit
rumriverart.com or call 763-323-8830.
Classes include:
Kids Hand-Built
Pottery Holiday
Gift Class
In this hand-built pottery class, kids will make a gift out of clay with the help of Rumriver’s ceramics instructor. The class will then fire the project in a kiln and have it wrapped and ready for gifting in about two weeks. Each class will make a different project.
Class dates and times include:
Friday, Nov. 27: 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3: 1-2:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4: 10-11:30 a.m.
The class is for ages 6-17 and costs $30. In-person classes will be at Rumriver Art Center.
Make Your Own Clay Holiday Ornaments
This class allows students to make their own personalized clay holiday ornaments. Students will have a variety of cookie cutter shapes to choose from to create a basic ornament shape. Basic clay hand building techniques will be discussed to provide students with the capability of adding additional texture and dimension to their ornament. Students will paint their ornaments when finished and can complete up to four ornaments each. Ornaments will be fired and glazed and available for pick up before the holidays.
The class is for ages 5 and up and will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25. In-person classes will be held at Rumriver Art Center.
Clay Gingerbread House Class
Hand-built pottery is a workshop offering a total hands-on experience. The class is family-based for all ages and will focus on creating a unique clay gingerbread house. The goal is to have clay projects fired and ready to be picked up two weeks after the class is held.
The class is Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages are 5 and up and the cost is $30. In-person classes will be held at Rumriver Art Center.
Paint and Sketch
Your Pet
This workshop enables participants to create an image of a beloved pet. Paint, brushes, colored papers for collage, pencils and a variety of other supplies will be available to use. Basic painting and collage techniques will be discussed. Students should bring some pictures of their pet and staff will assist in creating an image to bring home for display.
The class will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. and is for ages 12 and up. Cost is $30. In-person classes will be held at Rumriver Art Center.
Kids Mixed-Media Charley Harper
Winter Cardinal
This mixed media class is focused on a winter cardinal inspired by Charley Harper. Class members will use paint, scissors, paper and glue to create a fun winter scene.
The class is Thursday, Dec. 10 from 1-2:30 p.m. for ages 6-17. Cost is $20. In-person classes will be held at Rumriver Art Center.
Make Your Own
Holiday Cards
Students will create a series of original, handmade holiday cards to send out in this workshop. A variety of mediums will be explored, including watercolor, colored papers, stamps, pen and pencil to create unique, personal holiday cards. Painting techniques, color composition, collage techniques and other methods will be illustrated.
The class will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. It is for ages 5 and up and costs $25. In-person classes will be held at Rumriver Art Center.
Kids Mixed-Media Snowman Painting
A mixed media snowman class includes the use of paint, scissors, paper and glue to create a fun winter scene.
The class will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 from 1-2:30 p.m. It is for ages 6-17 and costs $20. In-person classes will be held at Rumriver Art Center.
Holiday Hand-Built Pottery 4-Week
Virtual Course
This class is focused on making clay decorations for at home or for gifts. The projects will be a clay pine tree, gingerbread house, lumineer and a Nissa/elf or snowman, or students can come with an idea of their own.
This is a virtual class, so students will have time after class to finish up projects.
Dates include: Tuesdays, Nov. 17 and 24 and Dec. 1 and 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $80 and the instructor is Angie Renee. Classes are designed for people 55 and over, but any adult can register.
The class is virtual via Zoom.
Wheel Throwing
Pottery Classes
This introductory class will give participants the chance to try out a potter’s wheel while the instructor helps in making an individualized pot. Rumriver provides all the tools needed, but students should bring a towel and an apron, shoes and clothes that can get dirty.
Rumriver will fire up to two pieces of choice, and they will be ready for pickup in about two weeks. Cost is $45 per person, which includes the cost of having up to two pieces glazed and fired. Ages are 10 and up and classes are at Rumriver Art Center.
Class times are:
Thursday, Nov. 5: 6-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8: 1-3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19: 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21: 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, Nov. 22: 1-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 27: 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 1: 6-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3: 6-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6: 1-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8: 6-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15: 6-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17: 6-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20: 1-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22: 6-8:30 p.m.
