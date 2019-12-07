The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Anoka are hosting an open house Tuesday, Dec. 10, to highlight two transportation improvement projects planned for Highway 10 and surrounding roads in Anoka.
The open house will be 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Green Haven Golf Course and Banquet Center, 2800 Greenhaven Road in Anoka.
The open house will provide updated information on the Highway 10 Rum River bridge replacement and corridor improvements as well as reconstruction of the Fairoak Avenue/Thurston Avenue/West Main Street intersection.
Attendees can meet project representatives from MnDOT and the city of Anoka and review information. There will be no formal presentation.
For more information about the Highway 10 Rum River bridge replacement project, visit tinyurl.com/vkdecee. Information about the Fairoak Avenue/Thurston Avenue/West Main intersection is available at tinyurl.com/t6ordb8.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718 or email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.
