Crews are gearing up to resume construction on Highway 10 in Anoka in mid-March, winter weather permitting.
A weekend closure is expected early on, with Highway 10 closing between Ferry Street and Seventh Avenue, and Ferry Street will close at Highway 10 for bridge demolition. Exact dates and times will be updated online at dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy10-anoka.
To avoid the closure, Highway 10 drivers can follow the marked detour around Anoka via Highway 610, I-94 or Highway 101. Most local roads will remain open in Anoka, and drivers can use local detours to reach homes and businesses. The project page mentioned above also includes this information.
When Highway 10 reopens after the bridge demolition, it will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction between Ferry Street and 7th Avenue through fall.
After the old bridge is removed, Ferry Street will remain closed at Highway 10 through Fall while a new bridge is constructed. If you normally take Ferry Street, you’ll need to use one of the following routes:
-Northbound Ferry Street/Highway 47 detour: Northbound Ferry Street/Highway 169 to eastbound Highway 10 to Seventh Avenue exit ramp to northbound Seventh Avenue to Bunker Lake Boulevard.
-Southbound Ferry Street/Highway 169 detour: Southbound Ferry Street/Highway 47 to westbound Highway 10 to Main Street exit ramp to West Main Street
-Southbound Ferry Street/Highway 47 to eastbound Highway 10 detour: Eastbound Bunker Lake Boulevard to southbound 7th Avenue to eastbound Highway 10
-Northbound Highway 169 to westbound Highway 10 detour: West Main Street to Main Street to westbound Highway 10 entrance loop
-Pedestrian detour: Pleasant Street, Fourth Avenue, Rum River Regional Trail, Second Avenue, East Main Street.
The ramps from Ferry Street to and from Highway 10 will reopen after the bridge is removed, but there will be periods of time when the ramps close this year. You can be notified of these changes by singing up for email updates at dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy10-anoka.
