highway

Photo by MnDOT

Work continues at the 197th Avenue and Highway 169 work site the week of Oct. 10. 

Crews are gearing up to resume construction on Highway 10 in Anoka in mid-March, winter weather permitting.

A weekend closure is expected early on, with Highway 10 closing between Ferry Street and Seventh Avenue, and Ferry Street will close at Highway 10 for bridge demolition. Exact dates and times will be updated online at dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy10-anoka.

