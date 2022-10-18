Anoka County District 3 (formerly District 6) Commissioner Jeff Reinert’s re-election is being threatened a challenge from former SLP mayor Cindy Hansen. The pair were the top two vote getters in a three candidate August Primary. In the primary Reinert lead the three candidates, tallying 58.34% with 2,775 votes. Hansen received 31.93% with 1,519 votes. And Linwood resident Kevin Ryan trailed behind with total of 463 votes, or 9.73%. For a map of the county commission districts, visit https://www.anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.

Cindy Hansen

Hansen

Cindy Hansen
Reinert

Jeff Reinert 

