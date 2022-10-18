Anoka County District 3 (formerly District 6) Commissioner Jeff Reinert’s re-election is being threatened a challenge from former SLP mayor Cindy Hansen. The pair were the top two vote getters in a three candidate August Primary. In the primary Reinert lead the three candidates, tallying 58.34% with 2,775 votes. Hansen received 31.93% with 1,519 votes. And Linwood resident Kevin Ryan trailed behind with total of 463 votes, or 9.73%. For a map of the county commission districts, visit https://www.anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Cindy Hansen
Age: 65
Previous political/community experience: Nine Years Collaboration Experience; Spring Lake Park Mayor; Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council/Governance Committee; Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Council; Anoka County Fire Protection Council and Sunday school teacher and church/school volunteer and Award recipient for invaluable support to Beyond the Yellow Rib-bon & the Military Order of the Purple Heart
Is public safety a concern in the county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Yes, public safety is a concern in Anoka County. Crime is up. Recently, a Blaine resident notified me that their vehicle was stolen right from their driveway at noon.
I will use my positive relationships with law enforcement and fire to ensure they have the support they need to keep us safe and our community strong. I have nine years of experience working with the Joint Law Enforcement Council and its Executive Committee. I worked with others year round to create the policies that members voted on. I worked successfully with Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View (fire department), a two county/three city fire joint powers agreement for nine years.
I did not destroy the prosperous 30-year Centennial Fire District joint powers agreement.
We deserve someone who will work with others to get things done. It is imperative that we re-place our jail to aide law enforcement in their fight against crime.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning.
Setting policies and approving funding for election security and necessary tools required to keep data and practices safe is the role of a commissioner. Micromanaging administration, elections, or any other department is not.
Great policies are created when staff and elected officials work together. I have experience working closely with employees so they feel comfortable having candid conversations, knowing they can come forward with issues. We are fortunate to have professional, experienced, and dedicated employees. Open communication is invaluable.
The county handles countless records of both staff and citizens that are privacy sensitive. If this security is breached, it would come at a great expense to Anoka County. IT continues to be a department that has increasing responsibility protecting this data. As a former member of the Joint Law Enforcement Governance Committee, I have experience in researching and implementing IT products and the applications needed to keep us secure.
Jeff Reinert
Age: 62
Previous political/community experience: Anoka County Commissioner – since February, 2020; Lino Lakes Mayor – five terms City Council in Lino Lakes – three terms; Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 566 – Current Chair of Finance Committee, American Legion Post 566 – Current Rotary Club and many other volunteering positions Co-Founded Lino Lakes Yellow Ribbon Network
Is public safety a concern in the county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety should always be a concern, no matter where you live. It is the number one job of an elected official to make sure that the public safety efforts to protect residents and secure freedom of movement, commerce, and everyday quality of life for residents is guaranteed.
This year in Anoka County we will be electing a new Sheriff. Our current Sheriff James Stuart is retiring and has been a good Sheriff. He enforced laws and made sure residents in Anoka County were safe. Our next Sheriff needs to have the same attitude. We will also be electing a new County Attorney. Hopefully we end up with a new Sheriff that arrests those who break the law and a County Attorney that convicts.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning.
Counties in Minnesota are responsible for the security of elections, so as a County Commissioner, it is one of my responsibilities to make sure elections are free, fair, and secure.
Drop boxes were an issue last election. In Anoka County we will have one drop box this fall. It will be located inside the Government Center and available only during business hours, and it will be surveilled by cameras.
Our voting machines have a 256-bit encryption, the highest security available and the gold standard for electronic security.
Every election we perform an election audit. Every vote, no matter how or when the vote is collected, has a paper backup. At the end of every election, Anoka County selects several precincts to be audited matching the paper ballots to the electronic machine count making sure there are no discrepancies.
I would advise against trying to tamper with elections in Anoka County.
