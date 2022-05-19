During his first high school race, he set a record.
In college, he was the team captain and most valuable runner.
Then, 35 years later, a Hall of Fame running career began.
Time paused, but couldn’t slow down, one of the most prolific running careers in state history. In June, the accomplishments of Ham Lake’s Jim Sheehan will be recognized again, as he joins the Minnesota Senior Sports Association Hall of Fame. Sheehan is also a member of the Mounds View High School Hall of Fame, the Minnesota State Mankato Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Grand Masters Track and Field Hall of Fame.
“It’s the most fun journey in life,” Sheehan said. “I’ve had so many wonderful things happen to me, I can’t even begin to tell you where to start with them all. I would say it’s the people I’ve met who are the best part of it. You meet a lot of great people — some of the people you meet you can’t even believe it. I don’t even know how to explain it, but it was sure fun.”
Sheehan’s start in running came in cross-country, in a case that could be filed under “making the best of a tough situation.” Emphasis on best.
Following in the footsteps of family members, he had been a kicker on the high school football team when a prominent father of a freshman on the team wanted his son to be able to play in the upcoming game. They needed a jersey, and asked Sheehan — a 98-pound kicker — for his.
The next day, a running career began.
“I walked right across the football field with my running shoes on — they didn’t even know I was coming — I walked right out to the cross-country team and started running with them. I chased the No. 1 guy and I hounded him. I pushed him every chance I could. I knew if I kept doing that, that’s how I would improve. I had so much fun doing that at Mounds View High School.”
Sheehan’s first race was one for the record books, coming as a senior in high school.
“I sat in study hall and wrote down my splits,” Sheehan said. “I was a terrible student, but I was able to figure out my splits and I wrote them on my hand. I went to the guys and said I was going to do this today. They said, ‘Oh, no, Sheehan, that’s too fast.’ Anyway, my mom showed up; she left nine siblings at home, drove through downtown Minneapolis to the University of Minnesota to watch me run my first race. So I waved at her while I was running. And my record was there for 32 years.”
Sheehan would go on to register several more records, including a relay record that stood for three decades as well. Then it was on to college in Mankato, where his running success continued.
“I went to college and I didn’t know squat,” Sheehan said. “My dad in cross-country would say, ‘You don’t go out fast enough.’ I’d say, ‘It’s a 5-mile race! And I won!’”
Other highlights included running in a two-man, 10-mile relay against the University of Minnesota.
“We just buried them,” Sheehan said. “These two guys from Mankato State against the University of Minnesota. We were competitive. The guy I beat that day was the same guy from my high school — about six laps to go I came up right alongside him and said, ‘I’m taking it from you!’ I always wondered if it was mean of me to say that. A coach from South Dakota just said, ‘No, Jim, that just shows you know what you’re doing!’ I don’t know why I said it, but I said it to him. I chased him all over high school.”
Sheehan’s running exploits were put on hold after college, curtailed by bulging and herniated discs in his back. While he didn’t run, he stayed fit by lifting weights. One day, he got a phone call from a Masters runner he knew named Doug Bell, a call that led him back to the track.
“He was behind me in college,” Sheehan said. “He knew who I was and called me and said, ‘I’m coming to the University of Minnesota because I’m going to break the world record in the mile for 55-year-old men.’”
Sheehan went to watch Bell, who missed the mark by three-tenths of a second.
It was a temporary disappointment for Bell.
It started a chain of events that changed Sheehan’s life.
Bell said he would try again at the Boston Indoor, with Sheehan saying he wanted to fly out to watch. Bell agreed Sheehan should come to Boston ... but as a participant.
“I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ I hadn’t run in 35 years. I went from 157 pounds to 194 pounds lifting weights,” Sheehan said. “I didn’t realize all the weightlifting I was doing was preparing me for it. I kept getting stronger and stronger, but I still had my fast-twitch muscles.”
Sheehan ran a half mile per day for four months. He was about ready to step back into a familiar world of racing.
“I didn’t think my back could endure running,” Sheehan said. “Lo and behold, from the weightlifting I had done my back was pretty strong. I had no idea how fast I could run a mile in. The next day I went to the track at Anoka and ran around, getting snowballs thrown at me by the little three kids I was raising who came along with, and got an idea of what I was running. Then I went to the (National) Sports Center at Blaine and ran on the indoor track and after I was done I thought, ‘I think I can go there and not embarrass myself.’
“So I went out to Boston and the first time I ran the mile in competition I got ninth place at Nationals. Then I ran the 800 and got 11th place and I didn’t do one ounce of speed play at all.”
Sheehan kept getting faster. He ended up running in the Drake Relays as the oldest ever at the time.
“I was really excited by how well I did, and this guy comes up to me and says, ‘I want you on our track team,’” Sheehan said. “I asked who is your track team. And he says, ‘We’re So Cal Track Team out in California.’ I said, ‘I’m in Minnesota; how do I run for you guys?’”
Latitude and longitude be darned, Sheehan became a Minnesotan running for the City of Angels, on an unstoppable Masters team.
Almost heaven.
“It was one of the funnest journeys I’ve ever had in my life,” Sheehan said. “That team was so good. It was the first team in Masters track to win the indoor and outdoor national championship in the same year. It was just incredible. I met the No. 1 guy on the planet, two months older than me, broke every record he ever attempted — 800, 1,500, 5K, he even jumped in the steeplechase once: Nolan Shaheed.”
Shaheed was a world-class athlete by day, and a world-renowned musician by night, playing trumpet alongside Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Phil Collins, to name a few.
“One of the nicest guys I ever met in my life,” Sheehan said. “He treated me so good as a track athlete. I had more fun on that relay team with him, me the leadoff and him the anchor. Just a great human being to be with.”
Setting aside setting records, Sheehan’s greatest memories from Masters are the people he met along the way, and who stepped in to offer support.
A superintendent at Bethel would watch him run over Christmas break so the building could be open and he could train for his first world competition. Later on, his high school track coach, then 85, showed up with a stopwatch to time him. Another stretch of time, he was back in Mankato training.
“Mark Schuck, the head coach at Mankato, walks into the locker room and says to his track team, ‘You, you and you,’ ” Sheehan said. “ ‘You’re in front, you’re beside him and you’re behind him. This is the time he wants to do his mile today and I want you to pace it exactly like he says.’ Just so much support from Mankato.”
He helped a friend with a terminal illness race in one last world competition in South Korea. He ran alongside local legend William Andberg, the “Gray Ghost of Anoka,” who held 30 various national and world records, and whose legendary tale inspired the creation of the Gray Ghost 5K during the Anoka Halloween celebration.
And he made a name for himself as well.
From 2006 to 2012, Sheehan earned eight All-American honors and 12 national championship medals in USA Track and Field Masters competitions. He held state records in the 400, 800 and mile, as well as top relay marks.
One year of high school, three years of college, six years of Masters. A lifetime of memories.
“I don’t think I’d give up one of any of those years,” Sheehan said. “They were so much fun. I feel like I’m the most blessed guy on the planet.”
