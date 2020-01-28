Step, step.
About 70 feet separate a gymnast from the vault at the start of their run.
Step, step, step.
Teammates line the side of the runway and passionately cheer on, while the vaulter’s eyes remain locked on the path ahead.
Step! Step! Step!
Near the end of the runway, the rhythmic start has developed into a full-on sprint to enable what comes next.
A small leap onto the springboard, followed by a momentary fling off of the vault. Then, in a flash, a series of intricate, intense twists and turns, all leading to a precise and unseen landing spot until the feet hit the mat, optimally with no movement.
The quickest event in the sport is often the most complex. The ability to grasp, and thrive, at it has been a big reason why the Anoka gymnastics team has established itself as one of the top teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference this season, and it hopes a contender at the upcoming Section 7AA meet in mid-February.
“We have seven girls who flip vaults and have a great full twist who open our lineup a lot of the season,” Anoka head coach Amy Hedberg said. “A lot of high school teams don’t have any or just one or two girls who can flip a vault. These are girls who had the opportunity to learn these things young in club gymnastics and have the drive to push to keep doing them in high school.
“We are lucky enough to have some gifted girls who are committed to gymnastics, who run fast and are really brave.”
Judges take into account several facets of each vault, from the technique before and after hitting the vault, to height, extension, twists, direction and landing. The more challenging the vault, the more potential for higher scores.
All of which starts with the runway.
In order to pull off the series of skills needed for high scores, a surge of speed is required before ever hitting the vault.
“The most challenging part about vault is the timing,” senior captain Alexis Spiess said. “The entire routine starts and finishes within seconds, so if you mess up the first part of your vault, it’s hard to recover from.”
“Before vault, especially at meets, I get this rush of adrenaline that helps me run faster and get a higher block off the table,” junior all-around Lauren Provoncha said. “This allows me to fly through the air longer, and the feeling of flying is amazing.”
“The most challenging part of vault is the block, figuring out when to push off of the vault to get enough height,” sophomore vault and floor specialist Kali Kiecker-Olson said. “My favorite part about vault is the adrenaline rush I get when I am running down the runway.”
“For me, the most challenging part about vault was learning how to run correctly,” sophomore all-around Maren Merrick-Melberg said. “I could never figure out where to start running so that I wouldn’t stutter step. I had this problem for years and if you mess up on your run, your entire vault goes downhill.”
Following the full sprint on the runway comes springing to the vault and flying and twisting through the air in a rapid, complex blur.
After that, the goal suddenly shifts to achieving a stationary landing. A difficult combination, one that the Tornadoes have embraced.
“My favorite part about vault is the feeling I get after the landing,” Spiess said. “It takes a lot of practice and repetition to get the rotation just right and every landing makes me feel so accomplished.”
“My favorite part about vault is when I stick my skill because I get a sense of accomplishment when my feet don’t move,” Merrick-Melberg said.
Whereas other events have more components of deliberate movements, at its core, vault is about pure power.
“I learn skills on vault fairly easily, and they may not be pretty, but most of the time I can get them solid after a few tries,” Merrick-Melberg said. “The amount of tries for a new skill depends on the skill and the ability to practice new skills depending on the facilities available. Learning the parts of a vault depends on the skill because some skills have way more parts and it is a lot easier to mess up. I love the vaults that I am doing because they’re cool, fun and easy. … I find vault way less stressful than other events because it is easy for me and I have been doing my skill for many years.”
“The most challenging part about vault is that it happens so fast that you don’t really have time to think about what you are doing, which in some cases is actually a good thing,” freshman all-around Sarah Gatlin said. “It’s different from other events because you actually get two chances to do your vault during a meet. The other three events also take a lot of endurance, whereas vault doesn’t take so much since it happens so quickly, but it takes a lot more power.”
A crucial element of any vault is feeling comfortable and confident enough with it to execute it in a meet. It often takes time to find the right one, followed by repeated practice to fine-tune it.
“Vault is really an event of trial and error,” Provoncha said. “When I was learning how to do a flipping vault, I tried a couple of different ones, but I felt an instant connection with a vault called the Tsukahara. It’s almost like it was meant to be. Finding the one vault that is made for you can take trust and patience, but the wait is definitely worth it. ... Getting comfortable with a vault takes many repetitions. When I was in club gymnastics, we did eight or more vaults a day. I’ve landed on my face, back and pretty much any possible way to land. Each vault is different, but if you put in the time and effort it takes to learn it, the work will eventually pay off.”
“It takes a very long time to get comfortable vaulting and figure out the timing of your vault,” Gatlin said. “You first have to perfect your timer and then when you start flipping you get spot at first. After that you get caught on the landing until you can flip completely by yourself. You kind of just have to try things out and see what fits. For most girls, you’ll know which kind of vault is right for you.”
As gymnasts progress and learn new skills, the list of options to choose from continues to grow.
“When learning how to vault, there are more simple vaults that many people start with,” Kiecker-Olson said. “Although when you get to a more advanced level you can pick from many different ones. Some have to do more with flexibility, where others are based on the amount of power you have in your run. … Learning a new vault is very difficult. You go through many mistakes before you get it right.”
“I started gymnastics at a club, so my coaches chose my vault for me,” Spiess said. “I really liked competing it so I decided to carry it with me when I switched to high school gymnastics. The confidence comes from repetition and continuing to work on it, even when you don’t feel like it. … I’ve been working on the vault I currently compete for three to four years now and I still don’t feel 100 percent confident in it. It takes a lot of trial and error to get the timing exactly how you want it so for me, it’s all about numbers. I like to keep practicing until I feel really good about it, which at practice would be about three to four times per day, but even that can be difficult because vault is really hard on the body.”
During vault competition, endurance gives way to quickness and sheer strength. Unlike the lengthier routines of floor, beam and bars, the layers of skills on vault are accelerated into one flash of muscle memory.
“I love that vault is mainly about power and speed because I have never been a super flexible gymnast,” Gatlin said. “I also love the feeling of landing a vault in a meet. I find it less stressful because you get two chances to perform your vault and it happens so fast that you don’t really have time to think and worry about it.”
“Vault it the quickest event,” Kiecker-Olson said. “On the other events you have a routine, where on vault you only have a spastic skill. … I find it less stressful because it goes very quick and you only have one skill you have to focus on.”
“Because vault goes by so fast, sometimes I just have to use my brain less, otherwise I’ll mess myself up,” Spiess said. “I think of vault more like muscle memory and just reminding myself that my body knows what to do.”
“The thing I find most challenging about vault would be trying to keep the vault straight,” Provoncha said. “One wrong move can make the whole vault crooked or sometimes impossible to land. … I find vault less stressful than other events. Vault is the one event I feel really confident in, and I use this as my chance to just breathe and have fun with my team.”
A year ago, the Tornadoes had five individuals qualify for the state meet in a runner-up team finish in Section 7AA. Anoka’s vault performance garnered the top score for any team in any event, and was nearly two points better than the rest of the field.
Vault has been at the heart of the team’s ascent into a top Northwest Suburban power, and is a strength it hopes to rely on again in the Section 7AA meet Feb. 14.
“I have loved that our score has steadily moved up,” Hedberg said. “I think they are watching their details in their routines and looking for extra tenths, and it is cool to watch them work towards what they want.
“I am hoping that their confidence and consistency will continue to improve and that our score will continue to go up. We have a big conference matchup versus Maple Grove coming up (Jan. 29) and it will be a great practice for the kind of pressure and competition we will meet at sections. We are currently leading the conference and that would be a new accomplishment for us to finish season on top, and we have not yet beat Maple Grove since I have been coach. Sections we find ourselves chasing both Cambridge-Isanti and Forest Lake for a trip to state; they are both currently ranked above us and we all three are about as even of a matchup as you can find in gymnastics. It will certainly come down to that day and who can put up the best performances and I hope the girls are filled with excitement for the chance to be in the running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.