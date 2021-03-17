There have been strong finishes, as well as close calls.
But after years of just missing, the Anoka gymnastics team saved its best performances for the end of the regular season, and with it securing the school’s first conference championship since 1995 with a 146.6-143.425 win over Champlin Park March 12, winning the Northwest Suburban Conference.
“We have had incredible amounts of hard working girls on the team over the last few years and have missed out on the honor by only one win or loss a few times now, which is what it is like to have great opponents who help make each other improve by being competitive,” Anoka head coach Amy Hedberg said. “This year is no different: a lot of girls who really invest in their team and sport who have the talent to get some good scores along with that. I think the girls on the team have been working together hard enough and long enough to have also gained the experience needed farther in to the line up to be more competitive on a day that might not be perfect. Their ability to do things they set out to do, in less than their ideal circumstances, has really pushed a lot of girls to be able to do more in competition, and made this a winning season for them.”
“Throughout the five years I’ve been on this team we’ve been very successful, defeating most teams within our conference and placing second in our section,” senior captain Sari Steffen said. “I don’t think there is anything significantly different about this year’s team, we just have been relentless in putting in the work and it’s paying off. A lot of the girls on the team have been with us for the past few years, so the talent has always been there, but it feels like all the pieces have just finally fallen into place this year. We are lucky to have a team with an incredible amount of depth, so when circumstances change and someone needs to step into a new role or a varsity spot, they can do so without hesitation and produce great reliable scores.
“I am so incredibly proud to be a part of this team. The success definitely did not come overnight. It was earned through our offseason training, zoom workouts and focused practices. I think COVID actually gave us the chance to refocus and remember why we do what we do. We compete because we love it, and we love spending time in our gym with our teammates. Winning is just a great bonus that we also have the privilege to experience. One of the things we have on our team declarations is ‘I am always grateful first.’ This was there long before COVID was around, but I think it has become especially relevant this year, which this team does a great job of carrying with them in all we do.”
“Winning the conference for the first time in 26 years is an incredible accomplishment that we only achieved because of our hard work during this strange year,” junior Maren Merrick Melberg said. “I feel we deserve to call ourselves conference champs because ‘We did it anyway.’ There were many obstacles and setbacks this year that could have crushed us, but instead, we continued to win, and our scores kept climbing. Before the season started, we couldn’t go to practice because of COVID, so our imaginative coach, Amy Hedberg, created a daily workout on zoom to keep us healthy. These workouts guaranteed that when we returned, our bodies would be ready to safely begin gymnastics. Another obstacle our team faced was one of our Varsity gymnasts, and my best friend that I’ve been doing gymnastics with for about 12 years, broke her ankle about halfway through the season. This was difficult on all of us because one of our teammates was injured, but she is healing quickly and is our stand-in manager. In our last couple of meets, we only had half of our team due to COVID quarantine. Practice was quieter and it was harder to cheer for our teammates at meets, but we did it anyway and got our highest score of the season, and second highest score in our school history! I feel proud to be a part of this team who works hard and together through all difficulties, and we will continue to do it anyway because we are just that cool!”
Even with the season delayed by nearly two months due to statewide restrictions, Anoka came into the season even stronger than in previous seasons, strength that has endured into the final month’s biggest meets with wins over ranked foes in Champlin Park and Elk River/Zimmerman leading into sections.
“This offseason each girl really trained with intention and did a lot of work in an effort to start season stronger than they had before,” Hedberg said. “Many of them also chose to do four days a week or more of fitness training as a group on Google Meet throughout the seven-week pause leading up to season, and I think that dedication through that hard time taught them some things about how valuing their fitness can make them come into season feeling ready and with less pain; and I think it has given them an edge as a team to physically endure season well.
“As a team we are really mindful of our time and calendar. We have looked all season at this finish against these top ranked teams as a chance to really build on our ability to compete leading in to the state qualifying meet. The girls are so bought in to the team and work so hard, but training to be a real fighter in competition is just hard to mimic at practice and is cultivated in these types of meets. We knew the end of conference season would be a challenge; but it was definitely a welcome one in hopes we will be more prepared for post season. It has definitely felt like a truly won accomplishment for these girls - having both other contenders score their season highs when we competed and still coming out on top.”
Winning isn’t the primary focus when Anoka steps into a meet – it’s the byproduct of a love to prepare and compete.
“This year’s team stands out because we don’t go to a meet to win,” Merrick Melberg said. “We go to a meet to show off to our parents. We go to a meet to reunite with friends from past teams. We go to a meet to dance to every girl’s floor routine. We go to a meet to stick our hardest skill. We go to a meet to celebrate our senior’s last year in an amazing sport. Winning is just an added bonus that allows us to sing our school song in celebration! Our team doesn’t want to be known as the team that only cares about first place. We want other teams to learn from us that they should enjoy every moment of every meet day, no matter how they perform, because eventually, your gymnastics career comes to an end. What makes this year’s team stand out is that we’re just here to have fun and do gymnastics, not be the best. We want to enjoy our sport as much as we can, for as long as we can. We’re a special team because, despite all of the COVID restrictions, and sadly a broken ankle from one of our varsity teammates, we continued to show up and smile with our eyes.”
On top of its obvious individual skill, Anoka has thrived in large part thanks to its team chemistry, pushing one another to succeed and enjoy competing to continue its upward climb.
“How hard working and determined everyone is even when it comes to the little details,” senior captain Lauren Provoncha said. “Also, the connection this team has is amazing. Practice is always something to look forward to. There is always so much encouragement and help from teammates and coaches who are pushing us to be our best. It feels amazing to know that despite having many challenges we were still able to achieve what we set out to do. And it feels rewarding because all of our hard work we put in everyday at the gym paid off.”
“I think this year’s team stands out because despite the challenges with COVID, we did it anyway,” junior Kali Kiecker Olson said. “Throughout the year we just wanted to be with our teammates, competing the way we always knew. Throughout the year, we have faced many challenges due to COVID. From the shutdown postponing our season, to half of our team being quarantined for the last few meets, we kept pushing towards our goals. Although the toughest challenge for me was breaking my ankle half way through season. I am so thankful to witness my team’s accomplishments even though I didn’t get to finish a season of my own. This team wouldn’t be the same without everyone here, especially our coach Amy. Without her this team would be like any other team in high school gymnastics team. From when I joined in seventh grade to now, she has been shaping and pushing this team to be the best, and we responded with everything we had.”
Anoka now heads to the Section 7AA meet March 19 at Forest Lake, along with Coon Rapids, Andover and St. Francis from the area, as well as top-10 ranked Forest Lake and Cambridge-Isanti.
