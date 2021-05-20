A career-best performance capped a breakthrough season.
Competing in the Region 4 Xcel Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the end of April, Anoka eighth-grader Samara Ahlquist stood alone in the top class of her age division, winning two events and the all-around title. Region 4 includes gymnasts from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“I feel like it went great,” Ahlquist said. “After working hard all season and having all sorts of new routines and rough meets, it finally paid off on the most important meet of the season. I hit all my routines, which felt amazing, and I was so excited to end the year with that amazing meet! It felt amazing. I had a big mental block this year with my giants on bars and my landings on vault, but my coaches were very helpful that I got through it and ended getting my personal best scores all season.”
Ahlquist’s start in gymnastics began with a simple enough goal: find a way to twist, turn and tumble off some energy.
“I started when I was 7 years old,” Ahlquist said. “I began doing rec classes for two years and then moved to the Xcel program and started competing. I had lots of energy when I was younger and gymnastics was a great way to spend it all. And my mom loved gymnastics.”
Since then, her love of gymnastics has grown rapidly.
By leaps and bounds.
“Making new friendships with the girls on my team and being able to support each other at practice and meets (is my favorite part),” Ahlquist said. “I really like being challenged with new skills every day at the gym that my coaches push me to do. It is a great feeling when you land a new skill.”
Ahlquist has displayed a high level of proficiency on all four events, talent on full display at the region championships. She won bars (9.475) and vault (9.275), placed third on floor (9.425) and sixth on beam (8.725), adding up to a first-place all-around total of 36.9.
Each event has offered something different to enjoy, and different aspects to work at and try to master.
“Each offer a different challenge for me,” Ahlquist said. “Some events new skills come easy, while others take a little longer to get. When completing my routines and I hit them, it is a great feeling of accomplishment and boosts my confidence to upgrade to new skills.”
It’s a grueling sport, combining elite amounts of strength, speed and endurance to contend at the highest level. Above all of those traits, though, an ability to be mentally tough may top the list, needing a willingness to take on progressively trickier skills.
“I would have to say mental blocks (are the biggest challenge),” Ahlquist said. “Mental blocks are when you are working on a skill and something goes wrong or it is just harder and you have to push through it. Most of my mental blocks came from when I would fall on something, but my coaches were very supportive in helping me get over them.”
Ahlquist competes at the club level with Jam Hops Gymnastics Anoka/Ramsey. With this year’s season complete, Ahlquist is eager to continue to advance and to see what comes next.
“I started at TCT in rec classes for about two years and then went to MN Aerials and started competing in the Xcel group,” Ahlquist said. “Eventually, MN Aerials turned into Jam Hops AR and I have been with them for the last two years! The environment is very welcoming and feels like a second family.
“I haven’t placed in the top three at regionals throughout my years of doing gymnastics, so this is one of my biggest accomplishments. I am so excited to see what these upcoming years have in store for me. This summer I am planning to work really hard on new skills and becoming stronger. I am hoping to move up over the summer to Level 8 in the JO group and make new friends with other girls that may be moving up! And see what the future has in store for me!”
