The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association has named six to be inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame. The purpose of the MBCA Hall of Fame is to give special recognition to the people of Minnesota who have made significant contributions to promote high school basketball in the state via their achievements and service.

The 2022 inductees are: Dave Cresap: Perham; Dick Ghizoni: St. Agnes, Hill-Murray, Mpls. Southwest; Grant Guzy: Spring Lake Park, Columbia Heights; Pete Petrich: Red Wing; Vern Simmons: St. Paul Johnson; and Jeff Wall: Anoka, Maranatha Christian Academy, Mpls. Patrick Henry, Irondale.

