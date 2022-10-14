The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association has named six to be inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame. The purpose of the MBCA Hall of Fame is to give special recognition to the people of Minnesota who have made significant contributions to promote high school basketball in the state via their achievements and service.
The 2022 inductees are: Dave Cresap: Perham; Dick Ghizoni: St. Agnes, Hill-Murray, Mpls. Southwest; Grant Guzy: Spring Lake Park, Columbia Heights; Pete Petrich: Red Wing; Vern Simmons: St. Paul Johnson; and Jeff Wall: Anoka, Maranatha Christian Academy, Mpls. Patrick Henry, Irondale.
The induction ceremonies will be held at the MBCA Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency Hotel. Ticket information is available on the MBCA website at mshsca.org/boysbasketball.
Guzy became the head boys basketball coach at Spring Lake Park High School in 1992 and led the Panthers basketball program for the next 30 seasons, retiring in 2022. Guzy started his coaching career as a coach in the Columbia Heights program; four years as an assistant followed by three years as head coach before his move to Spring Lake Park. The Panthers had only won four games in the previous three seasons before Guzy went to work, and over the course of his time at the helm led SLP squads to 390 wins. The Panthers captured section titles with state tournament appearances in 2004, 2007 and 2009. The 2019-20 squad was 23-5 heading into the section finals when the season was ended due to the pandemic. From 1999-2013, SLP played in eight section title games and compiled a 22-10 record in section play. Guzy was recognized by his peers as Section Coach of the Year four times and Minnesota Class AAA State Coach of the Year in 2006-07. Guzy is a member of the 400 Wins Club. In addition to coaching boys basketball, he served as an assistant coach in football for 22 years. He is a lifetime MSHSCA member, coached in the MBCA All Star Series, and was a MBCA Clinic presenter.
Wall spent the first five years of his 34-year coaching career as the head basketball coach at Coe College in Iowa. In 1992, he accepted a teaching/head basketball coaching position at Irondale High School, beginning his high school coaching career. After leading the Knights for three seasons, Wall ventured into the Mpls. City Conference coaching Patrick Henry High School for two seasons. Maranatha Christian Academy was the next stop on the coaching journey for Wall. He assumed the reins of the Maranatha program and spent the next 18 years leading the Mustangs. Under his tutelage, the Mustangs won 12 MCAA Conference Championships and five section championships resulting in state tournament appearances. In those five state tournament appearances, the Mustangs garnered two runner-up finishes, a third-place finish, and a fourth-place finish. After the 2016 season, Wall accepted a position at Anoka High School and led the Tornadoes for five seasons before retiring from coaching at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Coach Wall is a member of the 600 Wins Club with an overall 644-344 mark, 582-298 as a high school coach. He is a six-time Section Coach of the Year honoree and was recognized as Class A State Coach of the Year in 2001. Wall served as a MSHSCA Boys Sport Delegate, a member of the MBCA Executive Board, and coached in the MBCA All Star Series.
