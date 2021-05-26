Anoka will extend its new parkway near Green Haven Golf Course this year, ahead of major work on Highway 10 to begin next year.
Construction of the second phase of Green Haven Parkway will start in June and be complete this fall after the City Council awarded the $1.64 million contract to S.R. Weidema Inc. May 17.
The parkway will wind through the Highland Park neighborhood, where the city has purchased and demolished a number of properties. It will stretch from the intersection of Fairoak Avenue and Jacob Lane to the intersection of Garfield Street and Verndale Avenue.
A 12-foot-wide trail will run along the east side of the 32-foot-wide parkway.
Verndale Avenue will turn into a cul-de-sac at both ends, so it will no longer connect to Garfield or Highway 10, but the cul-de-sac at Highway 10 won’t be constructed this year; it will be built during the Highway 10 work.
S.R. Weidema was the lowest of seven bidders for Phase II of the parkway project, coming in below the engineer’s estimate.
The total project cost for Phase II will be about $1.92 million, according to city staff. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is contributing $710,000 to the project.
The parkway, which is outlined Anoka’s 2012 Greens of Anoka redevelopment plan, is designed to be a reliever for Highway 10 by keeping local trips off the highway. In 2017 the city completed the first phase of the project between Thurston Avenue and Garfield Street. The city expects future developments along the parkway, as called for by the Greens of Anoka plan.
