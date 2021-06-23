For most, the sky is the limit is just an expression.
For a few, it’s a challenge.
Anoka sophomore Sofia Condon continues soaring to heights few have ever reached in the pole vault, reaching a school record-breaking 11-feet, 7-inches at the end of the season for the Tornado girls track and field team.
Condon finished the year by taking down the 15-year-old school record in the event, winning the Section 7AA title and earning all-state honors by placing fifth during the Class AA State Championships at St. Michael-Albertville June 19.
“I’m just so proud of her and all she has accomplished,” Anoka pole vault coach Phil Erickson said. “Seeing someone like her succeed is so fulfilling. She is great to work with and I am so happy for her.”
Condon’s beginning in the event began a few years ago, with a relative pointing out all of the reasons she would enjoy it.
Once she became hooked, it was full speed ahead. And up.
“The first time I had ever heard of pole vaulting was about three and a half years ago,” Condon said. “My cousin came into town and was telling me about this article on pole vaulting that he had read. While he was reading it he had immediately thought of me because he knew it would be something that I’d love … and he was right. I then found a camp where I could try it at, and begged my mom to let me go. Going into it I didn’t know if I should be scared or not because I still didn’t really know what it was. After one practice, I immediately loved it.”
“Aside from her great athleticism, she has a great attitude and an amazing work ethic,” Erickson said. “I have to pry her away from vaulting at the end of practice every day. Her mental strength is unmatched.”
After no track and field season a year ago due to the pandemic, Condon excelled this spring, finishing as the Northwest Suburban Conference runner-up before winning the Section 7AA competition in record form to advance to state on her way to achieving all-state honors.
“I am really happy with how the sections meet went,” Condon said. “Typically I don’t get too stressed out for meets, but I really wanted to make state so I was getting a little scared. Once we got there and we started warm ups I remembered all the work I’ve put in this season and that I was ready for the meet. Making state was one of my main goals for this season so I was really excited to make it.
“I never really thought about the school record. I had a few other goals and achieving those goals also came with getting the school record. I was really excited because I have been working really hard all season, with the goal of making state.”
“She did a great job,” Erickson said. “It was so fun to see all of her hard work pay off with a big win and new record. She had some good competition at this meet, but she stayed strong and determined the whole way through.”
As for Condon’s future potential in pole vault? There aren’t many limits. Except maybe the sky.
“11-7 is not a height that many high school kids achieve,” Erickson said. “The previous height of 11-4 stood for about 15 years. That shows how difficult it is to reach that level. However, with her being a 10th-grader, she has a lot of room for further development. I see her jumping much higher in years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.