A second-period goal by Dani Brunette proved the difference as goalie Hailey Hansen stopped all 40 shots she faced in a 1-0 win for second-seeded Blaine over sixth-seeded Anoka/Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AA semifinals at Roseville Ice Arena Feb. 11.
The victory was the Bengals’ seventh shutout of the season as they improved to 16-10.
Blaine now advances to the Section 5AA championship game against top-seeded Maple Grove Feb. 14 at Roseville Ice Arena. Maple Grove won a regular season meeting between the two teams 4-1 Jan. 7.
The Crimson defeated Rogers 4-1 in their section semifinal game to reach the finals.
The section champion advances to the Class AA State Tournament Feb. 20-22. Championship bracket games and the third-place game will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with consolation bracket games at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Anoka/Spring Lake Park reached the section semifinals by virtue of a thrilling 3-2 triple overtime victory over third-seeded Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the quarterfinals Feb. 8. Lindsey Albers and Maddie Mashuga scored during regulation for the Stormcats, before Anna Tollette netted the game-winner off of an assist by Sydney Symynkywicz. Goalie Abi Furlano recorded 55 saves in the win.
