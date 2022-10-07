Pumpkin

Alex Bogie took away the $1,000 Pumpkin Weigh-off prize with a total of 1,585 pounds.

 Submitted by Alyssa Philips

Residents and visitors to Anoka will have plenty of reasons to get in the spirit (and hopefully not haunted by one) all October long.

While Alex Bogie already took away the pumpkin weigh-off prize on Oct. 3, the next Halloween events to look forward to are the Anoka Tornado’s ‘Pumpkin Bowl’ game against White Bear Lake on Oct. 7 and the Anoka Vintage Fest on Oct. 8. The game takes place at the Anoka football field at 7 p.m., while the Vintage Fest will run through most of downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

