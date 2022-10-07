Residents and visitors to Anoka will have plenty of reasons to get in the spirit (and hopefully not haunted by one) all October long.
While Alex Bogie already took away the pumpkin weigh-off prize on Oct. 3, the next Halloween events to look forward to are the Anoka Tornado’s ‘Pumpkin Bowl’ game against White Bear Lake on Oct. 7 and the Anoka Vintage Fest on Oct. 8. The game takes place at the Anoka football field at 7 p.m., while the Vintage Fest will run through most of downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
George Green Park will be hosting two outdoor movies on Oct. 13 and 25, featuring the family-friendly frights of ‘Hotel Transylvania’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania 2.’ That won’t be the only time the kids can get involved, as a kid’s pumpkin carving contest and a kid’s costume contest are both slated for Oct. 22.
Looking for something a little more on the scary side? The Anoka County Historical Society is hosting walking ghost tours all month long, and on Oct. 15 10K Brewing will be hosting Anoka’s Walking Dead zombie bar crawl.
And of course, the Grande Day Parade, will be held on Oct. 29 starting at 1 p.m. along Main Street. The 35th annual Gray Ghost Halloween 5K will also be making its way along the parade route, costumes for runners are encouraged.
To learn more about Anoka’s Halloween events, or to sign up for a ghost tour or 5K, head to anokahalloween.com. Visit page 5 to read more.
