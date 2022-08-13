The Game Fair out on Armstrong Ranch has been a constant in Minnesota for 41 years. While the Fair itself–and certainly its billboards–may be familiar to most, the faces behind it are less so.

On Sept. 19, 2021, Loral I. Delaney, Game Fair co-founder, world-renowned trap shooter and dog trainer died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. This year, the fair is billed as a celebration of her life.

