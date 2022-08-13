The Game Fair out on Armstrong Ranch has been a constant in Minnesota for 41 years. While the Fair itself–and certainly its billboards–may be familiar to most, the faces behind it are less so.
On Sept. 19, 2021, Loral I. Delaney, Game Fair co-founder, world-renowned trap shooter and dog trainer died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. This year, the fair is billed as a celebration of her life.
Delaney was born in Ramsey on Feb. 3, 1938 on Armstrong Ranch, her lifelong home and annual site of the Game Fair. Her career with animals started at the age of five, when she took her father’s labrador retrievers and wowed the crowd at the Northwest Sportshow, her family detailed in her obituary. After taking over her dad’s kennel at the age of 13, she added marksmanship to her repertoire and took home the women’s championship title at the Minnesota State Trapshoot at age 19. She hit 197 out of 200 targets at that competition, and would go on to win five American World Trapshooting Championships–the most out of any woman and a record she still holds.
She met her husband, Chuck, as she was taking her show on tour, meeting at a sports show in Los Angeles. In addition to founding the Game Fair with Loral I., they also took home four U.S. Husband-Wife Trapshooting Championships. They were married at Armstrong Ranch in 1960 and lived there ever since.
“Without Loral I. and her expertise, things just wouldn’t have been the same,” Chuck Delaney said. “Over 4,000 dogs participate in events that she incorporated at the Fair. That’s her doing.”
If all of the championships weren’t enough to cement her sports legacy, Loral I.’s skills as an instructor were enough to make her name renowned nationwide. Phillip Pillsbury and Jim Cargill, of Pillsbury Company and Cargill, Incorporated fame, were known to train their dogs with Loral. Her shooting buddies included the likes of singer Roy Rogers and Bee Gees member Barry Gibb. Even amid all the recognition, she continued to make Minnesota her home and bring the Game Fair back to Anoka county every year.
“We’ve got such a great place,” Chuck said. “There’s a lake, 80 acres and space for 220 exhibitors from 28 states. The city of Ramsey and all the people here have been very supportive.”
The Game Fair runs Aug. 12, 13, 14, as well as 19, 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission can be purchased with cash at the gates. A full list of vendors, as well as directions to Armstrong Ranch, can be found at gamefair.com.
