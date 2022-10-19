County commissioner For Anoka County Commissioner District 5, Commissioner Mike Gamache, of Andover is running for reelection against Tracy Strombeck, of Andover. For a map of the county commission districts, visit https://www.anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Mike Gamache
Age: 63
Previous political/community experience: Serving in my second term as County Commissioner representing District 5, Andover, Coon Rapids and Oak Grove. Served 14 years as the Mayor of Andover from 2001-2015. Served two years on the Andover Planning and Zoning Commission 1998-2000. Board Chair of the Andover Athletic Association 1996-2000.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety is always a top priority for me. I have worked closely with the County Sheriff’s office dating back to my years as the Mayor of Andover. That close relationship has continued in my role as County Commissioner.
Supporting our Police, Fire and Sheriff’s office is pivotal to the public safety of our residents.
We are not insulated from crime in Anoka County and the current discussion regarding a new jail is one of the most important decisions I will be called on to make as a County Commissioner.
There are major safety concerns at the current jail as well as space and maintenance issues. It is the responsibility of the County Board to address this issue for the safety of our employees, Sheriff’s Deputies, and the community.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
I have taken an oath to uphold the constitutions of the United States of America and the state of Minnesota ten times as a public servant and multiple times as a member of state boards. It is an oath that I do not take lightly and have proudly upheld. Election integrity is woven into the fabric of the constitution.
Election security is something that has always been a priority. We have very committed and highly experienced staff to make sure that the voting process in Anoka County is fair, honest and secure.
I am extremely proud of what that team has done during these very challenging times. The volunteer election Judges and observes are also committed and dedicated to election integrity in Anoka County.
As a County Commissioner I have participated in and approved the certification of elections, and I can unequivocally say that I have trust in the process.
Tracy Strombeck
Age: 52
Previous political/community experience: Currently serving my second term as a Park and Recreation Commissioner for the City of Andover, past Park Liaison on YMCA/ACC Advisory Commission, Head Election Judge at city and county levels, and past Booster President at Andover High School for baseball, and a community volunteer for at least 15 years.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Yes, it is. Public Safety is very important and every resident should feel safe in their homes and any-where they travel in Anoka County. I support investing in law enforcement and first responders. I will invest in recruitment, retention and training to ensure law enforcement and first responders have the ability to maintain an adequate roster of professionals. We need to rebuild partnerships with the EMS, fire and law enforcement to ensure adequate response to priority calls.
Public safety encompasses broader government services in addition to first responders. We need to build safe and efficient water and transportation systems. Designing safer intersections reduces the call response to accidents. County policy solutions should solve problems. Solutions should not create costly unintended consequences that jeopardize life safety or negatively impact taxpayers.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
While election security and laws are governed by the Secretary of State, county commissioners help by allocating funds to our local election offices. County commissioners also ensure the election manager follows all state statutes and oversees proper testing and training requirements for staff and election judges. Counties receive and report all election results from each city, and each precinct within, and report that information to the Secretary of State. It is imperative that all laws and statutes are followed as closely as possible by the County to ensure safe and secure elections in Minnesota. Commissioners oversee county policy and ensure that election security and integrity are front and center in every election.
