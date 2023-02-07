Funding through a state grant program is being sought for construction of a third lane on Highway 10 between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards in Coon Rapids.
The $30 million request to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Corridors of Commerce program will cover the estimated construction cost of the project, said Joe MacPherson, Anoka County chief transportation officer and county highway engineer.
But while the county and Coon Rapids have been working with MnDOT on the project and committed funds to the engineering and design work now underway, this application was made by Andover.
That’s because both the county and city have applied for Corridors of Commerce dollars for other projects - Highway 65 corridor interchanges in the county’s case and a full-access interchange at TH 610 and East River Road by Coon Rapids - and MnDOT only allows one application per city or county, he said.
The Anoka County Board (Jan. 24) and Coon Rapids City Council (Jan. 17) have adopted resolutions in support of the grant request.
Mark Hansen, Coon Rapids city engineer, said that while Andover does not have direct access to the freeway, it relies heavily on various connections to Highway 10 in Coon Rapids, for example, the interchanges at Hanson and Round Lake boulevards as well as Main Street.
“We thank the city of Andover for partnering with the county and us on this project,” Coon Rapids Council Member Jennifer Geisler said. “Andover will benefit.”
Under the Corridors of Commerce program, MnDOT has set aside $100 million for metro area projects classified as either capacity or freight improvements and Highway 10 qualifies in both categories, MacPherson said.
The county hired TKDA, a consulting engineering firm, for design, engineering and environmental work on the project with final plans to be completed by the end of this year, MacPherson said. “Then it will be shovel ready,” he said.
A final layout for the third lane has still to be determined, inside or outside the existing lanes.
At this time, a third lane using the grass median inside the current lanes is under consideration because of an environmental issue, specifically floodplain and wetlands adjacent to the freeway between Hanson and Main Street, MacPherson said.
“Once the final layout is decided, it is a pretty simple project because no bridges have to be built,” he said. “Staging during construction will be the most difficult part.”
The county has received $1.5 million in state transportation dollars for the engineering and design work and the county and city combined have committed $644,000 toward the project.
As part of its state legislative platform for the 2023 session, the county board will support with others efforts to secure funding for the project.
