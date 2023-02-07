Funding through a state grant program is being sought for construction of a third lane on Highway 10 between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards in Coon Rapids.

The $30 million request to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Corridors of Commerce program will cover the estimated construction cost of the project, said Joe MacPherson, Anoka County chief transportation officer and county highway engineer.

