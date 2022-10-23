For two Anoka City Council at large positions, incumbent Erik Skogquist is facing challenges from Sam Scott, Jeff Lee and Mark Freeburg in a four-way race for the seats. Elizabeth Barnett will not be seeking reelection. Freeburg’s campaign did not return multiple emails requesting he fill out ABC Newspaper’s the voter’s guide.
Sam Scott
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have lived in the Anoka area for most of my life. I married my high school sweetheart from Anoka High School, Crystal, who is a former Anoka Halloween Ambassador, and a teacher for the district in Anoka. I have two amazing children, both we adopted from foster care. I am the Vice Chair of the Parks and Recreation Board, an Anoka High School graduate, and have my bachelor’s degree in Finance and MBA from the University of Minnesota. Finally, I am also a proud Army combat veteran, and know first hand the stress and professionalism it takes for our police and fire departments to do their job well.
My background as a local business owner, finance professional, the Anoka Parks and Rec Vice Chair, combat veteran, and dedicated husband and father, make me uniquely qualified to earn your vote for council.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Over the last few years, we have seen a council that has voted to: make chalking on our sidewalks illegal; to disband the Human Rights Commission - despite losing a discrimination lawsuit with steep financial penalties for the city; that voted to change the heart of the historic downtown flair by favoring a chain restaurant in a premier location over the local favorite 10K Brewing; that cut thousands of dollars to community ed funding for our city’s most needy. And a council that thinks it is a good idea to explore spending over $12 million dollars to remake our municipal golf course when our local parks have broken water fountains, old and worn down playground equipment, and a parks budget that spreads itself so thin that these issues will only get worse.
Anoka needs a change in its leadership. I’m running to make chalking on the sidewalk legal again, to prioritize public safety through fully funding our police, fire, parks and trails, roads, and other public infrastructure. I will work to keep our property taxes reasonable as the city navigates local and global inflation, supply chain issues, and attracting enough employees to fulfill the city’s responsibility to the public good.
Jeff Lee
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I’m a positive person and see a tremendous opportunity for what’s possible here in Anoka. My experience as a commercial banker gives me a keen insight on how development projects come together and how businesses succeed in any community. It is through the addition and enhancement of business opportunities which grow the tax base that the standard of living in Anoka will be elevated. Our city is a unique waterfront location in the Twin Cities and we need to protect and enhance it as a quaint and safe destination for business, recreational and entertainment opportunities. Having served on the economic development commission for 4 years I’m acutely aware of what challenges and opportunities exist in our city.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The city of Anoka has beautiful and ideal locations for new business development and it needs to focus on marketing and selling these properties. We have a 13 acre grocery pad north of the high school, a beautiful lot on 7th and Main ideal for a high end fast food chain (i.e. Crisp & Green), and a perfect destination for a downtown restaurant right along the river. We have entrances to the city that are in desperate need of attention along seventh Avenue and East River Road. There is still a tremendous amount of blight in our city that needs to be addressed. We need to attract families who will own and improve their homes. We need to develop our property along Greenhaven Parkway to add 120 new tax paying lots to our city tax rolls. There is untapped potential in our city that will drive businesses and services our residents need and deserve and will raise the quality of life in Anoka. We’ve come a long way but there is still a lot of work to do.
Erik Skogquist
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have served on the council for 4 years, am a past park board member, but more important that I am just a citizens that has been engaged and paying attention to Anoka for many years. Most citizens don’t have the time to get into the weeds of city government but they want someone they know, they can trust to explain issues to them and advocate on their behalf. I spend a lot of time listening and reaching out to folks however they like to communicate and to make that connection so they have someone they can come to when they have an issue. I do my best to bring a perspective that is often missed or represent those that feel they have been ignored. I am there for people and promise to keep being there if elected for another four years.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
It all comes down to listening to citizens and addressing concerns they have. It is my opinion that because many of our city leaders have been in office for so long office (14, 18, even 24 years) they feel their views and personal preferences take precedence over all others.
Since I was elected four years ago, the mayor and City Council have banned chalk drawing on sidewalks and in the process made Anoka a laughing stock not only locally but nationally (Google: Anoka Chalk). They have prioritized a $13 million golf course renovation over road repairs. However, the prime example of this is ignoring hundreds of emails and phone calls from citizens asking the city council to allow local business 10k Brewery to expand on a city lot vs a chain restaurant.
Not only did they direct staff to work with the chain, but I have heard time and again I was the only council member to respond to phone calls or emails from concerned citizens on the topic. Disagreeing on an issue is one thing, but ignoring citizens is unacceptable.
If re-elected, I will continue standing up for common sense, and caring about and listening to the citizens of Anoka.
