Former Anoka Police Chief Dave Hoagland died at Nov. 5 at age 100.
Born in Brook Park, Hoagland was a World War II veteran who became one of Anoka County’s first uniformed sheriff’s deputies and served 24 years on the Anoka Police Department, 16 of them as chief.
The city honored his 100th birthday July 9, presenting him with a Key to the City, and declaring it Dave Hoagland Day.
Hoagland’s stepson, Dale McKusick, described Hoagland as a hard worker who was stern but fair. He was well-respected in the community and “had a good way with people.”
“My dad never had any real police training,” McKusick said. “He learned everything on the streets. ... Obviously he was a good learner. … I think it was just because he was fair with people.”
Former Anoka Police Chief Andy Revering, who was hired by Hoagland, echoed the sentiment.
“I found him to be a tough, no-nonsense disciplinarian, but he was always fair,” Revering said.
Revering said Hoagland was “one of the people I’ve always respected the most ever since I first began working for him.”
During Hoagland’s birthday celebration this summer, Revering told the story of when Hoagland hired him. Having grown up in a small town, Revering said he was familiar with small-town politics and asked Hoagland if there was anyone in Anoka he couldn’t arrest.
“There’s nobody in this town you can’t arrest as long as you’ve got just cause,” Hoagland told him. Then he added, “Just make sure you treat everybody the way you expect to be treated.”
Prior to his law enforcement career, Hoagland served in aircraft maintenance in the U.S. Army Air Force 1942-1946. Then he worked construction and as a truck driver, according to his obituary.
Anoka County Sheriff Mike Auspos hired Hoagland as a deputy in 1948, and Hoagland served until 1955, when he joined the Anoka Police Department. Mayor J. David Johnson appointed Hoagland police chief in 1963; he retired from the post in 1979.
Outside of police work, Hoagland enjoyed remodeling his properties, according to McKusick.
“Every house we moved into he had a remodel project going on,” McKusick said.
Hoagland’s longtime friend and former Anoka police officer Dave Small grew close to Hoagland after they had both retired. Small described Hoagland as “a caring guy” and “one of the most honest people I have ever met.”
And while Hoagland loved to tell stories about police work, he “never really had a bad thing to say about anybody,” Small said.
After retiring in 1979, Hoagland remained in Anoka.
He is survived by three children and three step children, Larry Hoagland, Barbara Hoagland, Shirley Hoagland, Charles McKusick, John (Patricia) McKusick, Dale (Barbara) McKusick; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Ethel Mae Haugen.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, with visitation starting at noon at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka.
