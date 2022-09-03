A number of food shelves have received an infusion of federal dollars from Anoka County.
The Anoka County Board on Aug. 23 approved $100,000 from its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation that will be distributed to five food shelves in the county ($20,000 each), while the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, also on Aug. 23, authorized grants to two food shelves from its federal Community Development Block Grant pot.
The county was awarded $69.8 million in funds from the 2021 ARPA program and authorized the $100,000 from the public health category to address food insecurities arising from the COVID pandemic, said Chief Finance Officer Cory Kampf.
Food shelves receiving the $20,000 to deal with increased food distribution program expenses are Anoka County Brotherhood Council in Anoka, North Anoka County Emergency Food Shelf in Cedar, Southern Anoka Community Assistance in Columbia Heights, Centennial Community Food Shelf in Circle Pines and Salvation Army Food Shelf in Blaine.
The food shelves’ need was raised at a recent county board work session, said Commissioner Scott Schulte, board chairperson.
“Food shelves are struggling more than ever because of inflation, exacerbated by the pandemic,” he said. “This needed immediate attention.”
Schulte credited County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah and staff for finding a way to accomplish the board’s wishes.
Kampf said this is an eligible expense through the ARPA program to help the community, but the county has to follow up to make sure the money is used in the proper way.
“I am so happy we can use the funds in this way,” Commissioner Julie Braastad said. “I am thankful to staff.”
Commissioner Mandy Meisner thanked Braastad for bringing up the issue at the work session.
“There is a crisis at the food shelves,” Meisner said.
Federal requirements for spending the ARPA dollars are “fairly generous,” although there are some restrictions, Kampf said.
To date, the county has earmarked ARPA funds for several projects including $20 million to pay a portion of the cost of a new emergency communications center, $8 million for broadband expansion to underserved areas of the county and $4 million for a sewer and water project in a portion of Bunker Hills Regional Park that includes Bunker Beach Water Park and the campgrounds, where there are currently septic systems, Kampf said.
Deadline for spending or obligating the ARPA money is Dec. 31, 2024, Kampf said.
The HRA, whose trustees are the seven members of the county board, received two allocations totaling $2,286,847 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development through the 2020 Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
The money has to be used for COVID-19 prevention, response and recovery programs to address health and economic impacts of COVID - food assistance is one of them - and is regulated the same way as the regular CDBG program, through which the county HRA gets an annual allocation, in that it has to benefit low-and-moderate-income people, said Renee Sande, county community development manager.
Youthway Ministries, which operates Manna Market, a food recovery and distribution program at a warehouse-sized location in Spring Lake Park, requested and was awarded $20,000 to purchase food and supplies as well as for waste disposal and gas/auto expenses.
SACA received $63,600 to purchase an electric-powered delivery van and $6,949 for a floor scrubber at its Columbia Heights location.
A request for $32,860 to buy a forklift was eliminated because SACA received a donation for the purchase, Dave Rudolph, SACA food shelf co-coordinator, said at the HRA public hearing.
“I thank the HRA for considering our requests,” he said. “They will make us more efficient and anything you can do to speed things up is appreciated.”
Sande said the HRA has left $650,649 left to spend from its original allocation when administration costs are factored in.
