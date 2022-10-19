Final design work has begun on Anoka County’s Ramsey Gateway Highway 10 Project.
The project will replace traffic signals on Highway 10 at Sunfish Lake and Ramsey boulevards in Ramsey with grade-separated interchanges as well as build bridges over the adjacent Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks.
In addition, a frontage road will be constructed on the north side of Highway 10 to link Ramsey and Sunfish Lake boulevards as well as Anoka Technical College, County Division Manager for Transportation Joe MacPherson said.
The Anoka County Board Sept. 19 approved amendments to the purchase of service agreements it earlier approved with consultant Bolton & Menk, Inc., for additional work on project design, engineering and environmental documentation.
Two contracts were awarded to Bolton & Menk to do the design and engineering for each interchange, but the project will be bid and built under one contract.
The combined design and engineering work has a budget of $4.5 million, to be paid from state bonding dollars, MacPherson said. The project that has an estimated price tag of $90 million, is fully-funded with the majority of the dollars coming from federal and state sources, but with contributions from Anoka County and the city of Ramsey.
“All the money is in place, but it took a lot of time and effort from a lot of people,” MacPherson said.
Bid letting is expected to take place in the summer of 2023 with work to start in the late summer or early fall next year, but with heavy construction to begin in the spring of 2024 and continue through 2025, he said.
Commissioner Matt Look said Minnesota Department of Transportation) would have laughed 15 years ago at this project becoming a reality, but the team work of many people has been “fantastic, “ producing a “home run for this area.”
Bolton & Menk has been a “valued partner” in getting the project to this point, Look said.
The county is working in partnership with the city of Ramsey and MnDOT on the Ramsey Gateway Project, MacPherson said.
MacPherson said the Anoka Solution project on Highway 10, which began in the spring, is on schedule.
This city of Anoka-led project includes a grade-separated interchange at the intersection with Thurston Avenue and an underpass on Fairoak Avenue plus work at the current West Main Street/Greenhaven Parkway interchange with connections to Fairoak and Thurston.
In addition, MnDOT is revamping the Highway 47/Ferry Street interchange and replacing both the Rum River Bridge over Highway 10 and 4th Avenue overpass.
Construction on both projects, which has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction, is scheduled to continue through 2024, but Highway 10 will be back to its normal two lanes once work stops for winter sometime in November.
