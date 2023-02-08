Families experiencing homelessness in Anoka County are set to have even more assistance from Family Promise when it completes its Coon Rapids campus. The nonprofit announced on Feb. 1 they have secured a location for the future campus, and ABC Newspapers met Executive Director David Frei at the site on Coon Rapids Boulevard to learn more.
“Lord of Life (church) in Ramsey has been a great partner, but we’ve known for a long time we’re bursting at the seams with our new programs,” Frei said. “We needed this new spot in the place we’re serving instead of pulling people up to semi-rural Ramsey. We had good conversations with Coon Rapids and Blaine’s planning committees and it seemed palatable to them and it works for us. It’s a good feeling.”
As Frei mentioned, this Anoka affiliate of the national Family Promise organization is currently working with Lord of Life Church in Ramsey to help house and provide for at-need families. Family Promise is used to working with a network of churches for such things, but it has not been feasible since the COVID-19 pandemic. Their new campus, which is located at the old Astound Video location in Coon Rapids, will allow them to provide the work they set out to do in 2010, and then some.
“Our program had room for three to four families when we started around 2010,” Frei said. “We provided shelter and case management. We had families staying at rotating churches where they would get food, hospitality and a semi-private space. In 2019 we expanded beyond shelter and provided more prevention and stabilization services.”
The new space will reflect that ongoing expansion, Frei said, by offering a bigger space for their programs and more accessible outside resources, as well. The intended service building is 20 yards from the nearest bus stop and across the street from Atlas Staffing. It also is across the street from one of their temporary overnight spaces, InTown Suites.
“We just signed the lease,” Frei said. “The staff came through for feedback on the building. Our guest advisory council made up of past program members did, too, and helped us figure out what should be included. This will mostly be a service center, offering things like case management, supplies, a computer, copier and fax machine.”
Family Promise currently has around 200 regular volunteers, but pre-pandemic numbers reached around 1,000.
“We work a lot with volunteers,” Frei said. “The completion is up in the air, but it’ll be a little more of doing little bits at a time. We’re really looking at a late May, early June timeline. We’re hoping to be up and running by then at the latest. A few things take more work than volunteers can do–things that need to be permitted. We want to install some more windows, a second bathroom, a shower and a washer and dryer.”
Family Promise’s expanded services will continue to focus on families with minor children who are connected to Anoka County. They are not strict on qualifications, anyone with a child attending an Anoka County school or recent Anoka County workers or residents are qualifying factors. Their focus on children will be paramount, as Frei explained they will work to especially shield children from the trauma that can accompany homelessness.
“It’s in one of those spots that’s not so public that everyone’s watching it, but it’s also a spot everyone has in the back of their mind,” Frei said. “It allows the family to retain their own family culture and lets parents be their own style of parents, in a way. We want to build something that kids won’t necessarily see as a shelter program. We see that as a win, to not experience as much trauma. The campus is going to be a benefit where parents can work the program and kids can just be kids.”
Family Promise plans to keep the program and family life aspects separate with their campus’s second phase. They plan to build hybrid shelter-transitional housing spaces near their service space once completed. And despite the arguments accompanying many of the state government’s recent bills, Frei sees hope that our local officials will remain on the same page.. Anoka County has already committed part of a Community Development Block Grant fund to help pay for a large portion of the $1.2 million cost, and he hopes such support continues.
“A lot of families were living independently before, and they’re going to live independently again, they just need help getting on their feet,” Frei said. “There’s a lot of good work in the Minnesota House and Senate going on right now (concerning homelessness prevention), so it seems like a really good time to pull off this project.”
As Family Promise expands, Frei wants to see more and more volunteers come to Family Promise’s side to help eliminate homelessness in Anoka County and across the country. While he wants support to expand, however, he hopes Family Promise won’t need to expand much past this project. Expansion means more people can get assistance, but it also means more people need assistance..
“My hope is that we as a state and society will do more,” Frei said. “We’re just a little organization in Anoka County trying to work this problem, but it’s a problem bigger than us. We want to improve the issue rather than let it get worse. We’ve got plenty of room to expand here, but the more we have to expand means the worse the problem is getting.”
