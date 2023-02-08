Families experiencing homelessness in Anoka County are set to have even more assistance from Family Promise when it completes its Coon Rapids campus. The nonprofit announced on Feb. 1 they have secured a location for the future campus, and ABC Newspapers met Executive Director David Frei at the site on Coon Rapids Boulevard to learn more.

“Lord of Life (church) in Ramsey has been a great partner, but we’ve known for a long time we’re bursting at the seams with our new programs,” Frei said. “We needed this new spot in the place we’re serving instead of pulling people up to semi-rural Ramsey. We had good conversations with Coon Rapids and Blaine’s planning committees and it seemed palatable to them and it works for us. It’s a good feeling.”

