With fall comes back to school, and back to Lyric Arts Education’s “Fall into Fun!”
Creating your own superhero, singing, writing and preparing for an audition are just a few of the options to choose from in the series, as Lyric Arts in Anoka hosts a variety of classes geared toward students from kindergarten all the way through high school.
The earliest class begins Sept. 18, with staggered start dates throughout the fall and into December, including options available on various days of the week. There are also choices suited for both in-person and online classes.
Lyric Arts Education’s mission with the classes is to “Inspire, nurture, and challenge participants, (providing) younger generations with an opportunity to grow as artists and human beings, all in a warm and supportive home for young artists to build self-confidence, develop skills and make new friends — all in a positive, professional and non-competitive environment.”
Class ranges are Little Kids (grades K-2), Big Kids (3-5), Middle School (6-8) and High School (9-12).
Little Kids classes include Musical Theater: Into the Unknown; Build-A-Character: Paw Patrol; Story Theater: Big Hungry Caterpillar; and Play Making: Outer Space Adventures.
Big Kids classes include Play Making: Topsy Turvy Tales; Musical Theater: Descendants; Build-A-Character: Marvel Universe; and Intro to Singing: Find Your Voice.
Middle School classes include Performance Skills: Improvapalooza and Musical Theater: Rock and Pop.
High School classes include: Theater Skills: Playwriting League and Musical Theater: Audition Songs.
There is also a class for Teens (grades 6-12) in Stage Makeup: Creatures and Concepts.
“Lyric Arts is a warm and supportive home for young artists to build self-confidence, develop skills and make new friends,” said Kayli McIntyre, education program manager. “We hope to see you very soon!”
Scholarships are also available to help enable all to participate, with more information available at lyricarts.org/scholarships.
To register or learn more about classes, visit lyricarts.org/fall-workshops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.