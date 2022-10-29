F1RST Wrestling brought their own kind of Halloween Spirit to Anoka on Oct. 23 when the professional wrestling company made its Anoka County debut at the Big White Tent. The Anoka Lions Club brought F1RST to the corner of Second Avenue and Jackson Street for two shows: One more child-friendly in the early afternoon and an evening show for those 18 and older.
F1RST Wrestling has been a constant in the Twin Cities wrestling scene since starting in 2007, but this is the first time that they’ve hosted events within the bounds of Anoka County.
The excitement was mounting an hour before the doors opened for the all-ages show as a group started to form outside the tent, waiting to get in. One fan who arrived early was Lupe Roman, a member of the “F1RST Wrestling Family,” a group who travels the metro area to get together and watches F1RST Wrestling shows. Roman was excited for Anoka to get its first taste of F1RST and its uniquely Minnesotan focus.
“F1RST has a lot of home talent, a lot of Minnesota-based wrestlers, so I hope they can feel a connection with them,” Roman said.
The all-ages show brought out many of those wrestlers, but in a kid-friendly setting. Wrestlers shed their usual personas and dressed up in Halloween costumes, including a team of skeletons, the Mario Brothers and Scooby-Doo. Candy was thrown into the crowd and kids loudly cheered for their favorite wrestlers as F1RST gave their usual show of grappling, flying and fighting.
Wrestling team “The Zoo,” comprised of Big O. Possum, Atomic Super Thunderfrog, and the Funky Fox were fan favorites if the cheers from the crowd were any indication. Each wrestler wore a mask, their secret identities hidden from the crowd and their opponents, “The Spooky Guys.” The Thunderfrog spoke with ABC Newspapers about his excitement to be in Anoka for the very first time.
“Oh, wowwee! First time in the Halloween Capital, it was so rocked up,” Thunderfrog said. “The kids loved the show, it was awesome, we saw a lot of cool costumes, it was real fun. First time, F1RST wrestling here in Anoka. It was wild, baby!”
Despite our investigation, ABC Newspapers was unable to confirm the true identity of the Thunderfrog.
The excitement remained for the late show, with a line forming and reaching the corner of City Hall just prior to the start. This 18-and-older show followed mostly the same format as the early show, with more four letter words, trash talk, and tables and chairs to throw around. A familiar cast of F1RST Wrestlers were joined by Halloween-themed characters, including Michael Myers of the “Halloween” horror movie franchise. He was taken down by Arik Cannon and Free Range Kara in the penultimate match of the night.
Wrestler Connor “Wild Child” Hopkins opened the night with a match against Heavy Metal Lore, emerging victorious over the heavy-metal themed heavyweight. He was excited for the citizens of Anoka County that may have never had the chance to see wrestling before and hoped that this show would set aside any preconceived notions.
“I think the one thing that I always like to tell people about wrestling is, a lot of people get turned off by negative comments, but it’s all encompassing entertainment,” Hopkins said. “Anyone can find something entertaining about wrestling. Even the biggest doubters come to a show, especially a show like F1RST, and they become believers.”
There were plenty of believers there that night, with the “Golden Circle” level of seating nearly selling out for each show, as well as a crowd packing out the first few feet of general admission. All funds the Lions raise during the matches, whether through ticket sales or drink tickets, will go straight back into the City of Anoka.
Anoka Lion Vicki Violet explained just where citizens can expect those funds to go.
“We serve our community, and basically Lions Clubs can do whatever they would like within their community,” Violet said. “We have five pillars: Vision, diabetes, environment, hunger and childhood cancer. If you don’t know where else to focus, you go with those. Because this club is so old, we formed in 1951, we have much deeper roots with where we give.”
Violet said that family connection led her to reach out to F1RST.
“My husband has a nephew and he started posting online that he’s doing a wrestling event, he’s announcing one in South Dakota,” Violet said. “I thought I’d send him a message about wrestling in Anoka, and he said, ‘You don’t want us, we’re small market. This is the guy you want to talk to.’”
The name he sent along was that of Arik Cannon, founder and owner of F1RST Wrestling. After a Facebook message and a lunch meeting, F1RST was booked for their debut Anoka County show. It all comes as a part of the Lions’ Halloween celebrations in the Big White Tent just outside of City Hall.
The Anoka Lions are a regular donor to the Anti-crime fund, ACBC Food Shelf, scholarships for Anoka High School students and run a service club at AHS. The Lions Club is an international organization, but no matter where in the world they’re found, they all take what they make and reinvest it straight back into the community.
“We’re the only nonprofit service organization that can actually say that 100% of funds raised actually go back into the community,” Violet said. “If we sell a beer or a hotdog and make a dollar, none of that money can be used for anything but giving right back.”
The Anoka Lions Club wasn’t finished with their fundraising on Sunday, but continued with their inaugural “Taste of Anoka” on Oct. 25 (see page 1 for more details) and a wine and beer tasting on Oct. 27. It seems that planning for next year’s events is already in motion as well, as F1RST Wrestling founder Cannon says Anoka left a mark on F1RST.
“This is one of those events where we weren’t quite sure how the people were going to take to what we brought tonight, and I think that everyone on both sides of the guard rail were pleasantly surprised with how everything went,” Cannon said. “Everyone in the locker room had a great time tonight. I think that this is the first of many for F1RST Wrestling here in Anoka.”
