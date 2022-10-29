F1RST Wrestling brought their own kind of Halloween Spirit to Anoka on Oct. 23 when the professional wrestling company made its Anoka County debut at the Big White Tent. The Anoka Lions Club brought F1RST to the corner of Second Avenue and Jackson Street for two shows: One more child-friendly in the early afternoon and an evening show for those 18 and older.

F1RST Wrestling has been a constant in the Twin Cities wrestling scene since starting in 2007, but this is the first time that they’ve hosted events within the bounds of Anoka County.

