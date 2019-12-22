The door was still open.
Throughout the recruiting process, as the Anoka standout established himself as one of the top football recruits in the state, Cody Lindenberg continued to look at top programs as they called.
But, once he stepped on campus at the University of Minnesota, his dream school, it was over: he was going to be a Golden Gopher.
Making official the commitment he made in May, Lindenberg took part in football’s National Signing Day at Anoka High School Dec. 18, becoming one of 26 to join the incoming Minnesota class.
“My main dream was always to play for the U of M,” Lindenberg said. “I would always look seriously into the schools that were looking at me to see if there was anything else that was a better fit for me. But once I got to the ‘U,’ I knew that was where I wanted to be.”
Lindenberg has excelled in three sports throughout his Anoka career, playing basketball and baseball as well as football.
But a few years ago, it slowly became clear that football was going to be the path to take following high school.
“As a kid, I always dreamed of being a Gopher and being part of it all,” Lindenberg said. “I didn’t really think about football seriously until my freshman, sophomore year because I had always played three sports; I didn’t know which one I would want to. But around my freshman, sophomore year I started to realize football would probably be the best option for me.”
Lindenberg developed into a versatile All-State player, ranked the fifth-best recruit in the state and the No. 45 outside linebacker in the country by 247 Sports. Projected to play linebacker with the Gophers, he finished his senior season this fall fourth on the Tornadoes in tackles while also collecting 506 receiving yards, 233 passing yards and 150 rushing yards.
The passion and energy of the Minnesota program were key draws, Lindenberg said, with head coach P.J. Fleck embodying both traits in spades.
“I first talked to him around May when I committed,” Lindenberg said. “The first time I ever talked to him was on the phone. That was my unofficial, he wasn’t there, he was at a convention or something. A manager said someone wanted to talk to me on the phone. I looked down at my phone and I was at a loss for words because I had never talked to him before. I was repeating myself a lot. It was pretty bad to be honest, a little embarrassing. I got back for my official visit and that’s where he offered for me.
“What relates him to all these high school and college football players is the affection and energy he has for his players. He genuinely cares about the recruits and the players on the team. Every coach says they do, but he genuinely does it.”
Since committing in the spring, Lindenberg watched as the Gophers put together one of their best seasons in decades this fall, with a 10-2 record heading into their Jan. 1 Outback Bowl game against Auburn, making him all the more excited about his choice.
“It was awesome,” Lindenberg said. “Nothing would have changed my mind, but seeing how well they’re doing and to know I can come help it become even better is a really great feeling. The elite coaching that they have and the energy and passion they have, and to know I’ll be able to grow and help their program is really exciting.”
Lindenberg will waste no time getting acclimated to the college atmosphere, set to enroll at the University in the spring. While it means forgoing basketball, baseball and the remainder of his time in high school, the opportunity to be even more prepared for the next level was too much to pass up.
“It was a tough decision, definitely,” Lindenberg said. “Me not knowing if I still wanted to play those other two sports and have the rest of my high school experience. But knowing I’m coming into the program, I want to have an impact as early as I can. Me coming in early gives me an extra head start in the classroom and on the field, getting familiar with the campus and college life that is a lot different than high school. That was my biggest factor, getting used to the whole system.”
A lifelong dream, now officially a reality.
“It was awesome,” Lindenberg said. “I always dreamt about seeing those top recruits signing Division I offers with their dream schools. To do it myself was a dream come true.”
