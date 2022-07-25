Blaine resident Dave Clark has filed to run for one of the seven Anoka County Board of Commissioners seats. He is running to represent the residents of District 6, which spans from Spring Lake Park to most of Blaine, where he has lived for over 30 years.
“I am running to ensure Anoka County continues to be a great place to live, raise a family, and run a business,” Clark said.
His top priority as Anoka County Commissioner will be to continue to work with federal, state, county, and local officials to improve the safety and traffic flow on highway 65. As a council member in Blaine, he was part of a council that eliminated uncontrolled intersections to improve safety; extended frontage roads to give residents more options for travel within the city without having to use Highway 65; and built new overpasses at 121st, 125th (Main Street), and 129th which were major improvements to both safety and traffic flow.
Clark is known as a fiscal conservative and has been an advocate for property rights, small business, and law enforcement. He has supported many projects that have contributed to the quality of life in Blaine, such as the Lakes Beach, the 2002 Open Space Referendum, the Blaine Wetlands Sanctuary, the addition for the Four Seasons Curling Arena, and numerous new retail businesses and restaurants.
Clark graduated from Totino Grace High School, earned his bachelor’s degree from Mankato State University and received his MBA from the University of St. Thomas’ Opus College of Business. Clark and his wife moved to Blaine 1991 where they raised their four children who all attended public schools and graduated from Blaine High School. Clark has been active with his kids’ activities, including coaching youth baseball, youth hockey, and being a “Dance Dad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.