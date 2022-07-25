Blaine resident Dave Clark has filed to run for one of the seven Anoka County Board of Commissioners seats. He is running to represent the residents of District 6, which spans from Spring Lake Park to most of Blaine, where he has lived for over 30 years.

“I am running to ensure Anoka County continues to be a great place to live, raise a family, and run a business,” Clark said.

