There was simply no stopping them.
A delayed start to the season? They waited and prepared.
Outside and virtual practices? They showed up and developed.
When competition finally got underway and it was time to set out for a seventh consecutive trip to state? They delivered.
A season unlike any other will end like every other for nearly a decade for the Anoka dance team, as it advanced past the Section 4AAA Championships in both kick and jazz Feb. 26 in Forest Lake and onto state.
“The team has handled the pandemic with such stride this entire season,” Anoka head coach Megan Heidemann said. “From a delayed start in the summer to having to have all of our practices outdoors on the tennis courts and turning on boards, then to again a delayed season start – one week of in-person practice where three of our days had to be spent on the tennis courts again in 50-degree weather, followed by six weeks of Zoom practices and then jumping right back in the second we could ... I would say they’ve handled it pretty well!
“We also would talk about how no matter what that we planned to make this the best season yet and we would always be there for each other and continue to do it for each other the entire season no matter where we were. We have honestly had about 100% attendance from the start of the season, including six weeks of Zoom practices and I think that is pretty remarkable. These girls live and breathe for this sport and we were determined to have the best season we could regardless of the situation. I am bummed they didn’t get to celebrate their success in all the normal ways this season and get the full recognition they deserved due to virtual awards ceremonies, but it doesn’t seem to bother them – they just want to know what their scores are and how we can keep getting better.”
This year’s section meet had a far different feel than in the past. Gone was a packed gymnasium of fans and all teams competing in a row. In its place was a split of teams into different time blocks, with Anoka in the opening slot of the day to set the bar for state contenders.
“Sections is an emotional time, especially this season with all that has led up to where we are now,” Heidemann said. “The team had some great practices leading up to sections and some very solid performances as well. We knew we felt ready and we could deliver the performances we needed to. We danced in the first grouping of dancers which meant we had three sessions of routines to come after us – not ideal from a coaching perspective. We wanted to be paired with like scoring teams or see our section be seeded based on previous year results or scores from the season like other sections which would have meant we danced 12th or 13th versus fourtth. I feel this makes a big difference in scoring especially in the current ‘tri-meet’ setup we have had to have during this pandemic. There is a lot for the judges to keep straight in scoring so many teams at the same time versus one style and then the other. After six hours of watching I feel cross-eyed so I can only imagine trying to score every team, too. Regardless, we danced well and were proud of our performances.”
In the end, Anoka’s dances stood up as second in kick and third in jazz, earning state bids in both.
“Our dances are so unique and different this year that we are the team people are looking at,” junior captain Josie Lukan said. “Our team this year I feel is so close and all on the same page, which is huge for a team to have the same mindset. When we all walk into that gym we are one team and one mind. I feel we danced very well at sections, especially in kick. I think each dancer pushed and created that energy. Dancing on the floor I could feed off each girl knowing they were having fun. For me personally after jazz I really got the adrenaline to push even harder and redeem myself from jazz. I think we were a little in our heads before jazz which is not the best state of mind to be in at sections. Over the week our goal was performance and I think we really hit that goal.”
“This team is so special because every time we step onto the floor we dance from our hearts and for each other,” junior captain Cassandra Hoai said. “No matter what happened we danced for us and just the fact that we got to dance together. Especially this year with the pandemic impacting our season so much. We danced and fought with everything we had and wanted it so bad. This year’s dances were a fun challenge because they both were nothing the Anoka dance team has really done before. It’s awesome that we get to step out of our comfort zones because that’s what we preach every day!”
The state meet setting will be different this year, with competition held at Edina March 12-13 instead of Target Center as usual. Nonetheless, the Twisters are embracing the opportunity to close yet another season on the state floor.
“This time making it to state has a little bit of a different feeling because we have fought so hard to be where we are and it is a little disappointing that state isn’t going to be where state is supposed to be because of the excitement you get from the Target Center and the whole experience,” senior captain Kristin Betzler said. “But I am more than happy and proud to be able to be a part of a team that is given the opportunity to dance one more time and get the chance to really end the season with what we have been keeping our eyes on the whole season. I also look at state as the reward. We have had to find the best of everything we can and to me, being able to get to go to state and not have to knock on wood if we are going or not is a reward in itself and I feel like no matter what happens, this is going to be the best state yet because of the team we have.”
It is seven trips to state in a row for jazz and six in a row for kick for the Twisters. A fitting culmination to a season full of equal parts perseverance and dominance.
“I remember hearing the announcement of the original shut down of sports in Anoka-Hennepin and being devastated because I knew from the summer I had a really special group of kids this year,” Heidemann said. “They are so close with one another and really work together like a well-oiled machine and I didn’t want the pandemic to take the chance for them to shine away from them this year. At one point varsity kick went for six straight first places finishes in a row. Honestly, it is so impressive the things they’ve accomplished. I will be honest, with our lineup in the section tournament and from watching other teams, I was nervous. I bawled and hugged my assistant coach and captains. After all this crazy year has thrown on us (and everyone) we are ecstatic to be going. We’ve got some big goals for ourselves at state this year and we really plan to make these last two weeks and our final performances our best for ourselves.”
