Anoka County will replace a bridge over the Rum River on Viking Boulevard (County State Aid Highway 22) in Oak Grove instead of rehabilitating it as first proposed.
As a result, the Anoka County Board Aug. 23 approved an amendment to the consultant HDR Engineering’s design and engineering contract increasing it by $158,583.
County Engineer Jerry Auge said the bridge was constructed in 1969, but design standards were different back then and it is now structurally deficient, subject to load limits for heavy truck traffic.
Deficiencies have been found on the bridge deck and the beams as well as the underwater columns and pilings supporting the beams and are scouring causing erosion, Auge said in an interview.
Working with HDR and Oak Grove, county engineering staff have concluded the cost to rehabilitate the bridge is approaching the cost to replace it.
Indeed, the Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge office strongly recommends replacement if rehabilitation costs approach 70%.
“It’s 80% in this case,” Auge said.
In addition, a new bridge will last from 75 to 100 years, while the rehabilitation work is good for 25 to 40 years.
As proposed, the new bridge will be 63 feet wide compared with the present 34-foot span with two lanes in each direction. This will allow all heavy truck traffic to use the bridge on Viking Boulevard, which is the main west to east highway in the northern part of the county.
In addition, a state grant-in-aid trail will be provided on the new bridge for snowmobilers in the winter and for pedestrians the rest of the year as part of the county’s regional trail system.
The wider bridge will also allow the county to keep traffic flowing while construction is taking place, Auge said.
The possibility of closing the road to traffic during rehabilitation work was a city safety concern because it has one fire station on the west side of the bridge and its other on the east side.
“There would be an 11-mile detour,” he said.
Now, the plan is to construct the first new span of two lanes north of the existing bridge, which will remain open until completion, then traffic will be diverted to the new span and the existing bridge removed for the second two lanes of the bridge to be built.
Viking Boulevard will stay one lane in each direction either side of the bridge.
The cost to rehabilitate was estimated at $4 million, while a new bridge has an estimated price tag of $5 million, Auge said.
The county may apply for state bridge funds for the project with state aid highway dollars the county gets annually from state gas tax revenues, he said.
State aid highway funds are being tapped for the design and engineering work. The original contract cost for HDR was $492,000, but that included work on another bridge project on Coon Creek Boulevard over Coon Creek in Coon Rapids, Auge said. Project plans have to be sent to the MnDOT bridge office for approval, but Auge hopes that bids can be ordered in the summer of 2023 with construction to start in fall and completion at the end of the 2024 construction season.
