Anoka County will replace a bridge over the Rum River on Viking Boulevard (County State Aid Highway 22) in Oak Grove instead of rehabilitating it as first proposed.

As a result, the Anoka County Board Aug. 23 approved an amendment to the consultant HDR Engineering’s design and engineering contract increasing it by $158,583.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.