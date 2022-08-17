Anoka County received a federal grant to promote transit services to seniors and people with disabilities.
The $274,500 grant over two years (2022 and 2023) through the Federal Transit Administration’s Transit Coordination Assistance Project was awarded to the county by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Council.
It requires a 20% match from the county, $54,900, which was included in the transit budget, said Joe MacPherson, division manager for transportation.
“The goal of the program is to encourage seniors and people with disabilities to take advantage of available transit services,” MacPherson said.
These include Metro Transit’s fixed route service, as well as county-administered Dial-A-Ride and Metro Mobility programs.
County transit staff have been doing outreach, visiting senior centers and attending events to talk to seniors and people with disabilities about the benefits of the programs.
They give details about the services, how to access them, where to find schedules and how to obtain and use transit passes, among other things
“So far there has been a lot of interest,” MacPherson said. “It’s a very good project.”
But continuation of that interest is the key to whether the county applies for renewal of the grant when it expires in 2023, he explained.
The Anoka County Board Aug. 9 approved an amendment to the grant agreement revising the effective commencement of work date.
Dial-A-Ride service, called Transit Link, operates where fixed route buses are not available. It requires advanced reservations; accessible buses are used, according to the Anoka County Transit webpage.
Metro Mobility is a shared public transportation service for certified riders who are unable to use regular fixed-route buses because of a disability or health condition, the webpage states.
