Anoka County received a federal grant to promote transit services to seniors and people with disabilities.

The $274,500 grant over two years (2022 and 2023) through the Federal Transit Administration’s Transit Coordination Assistance Project was awarded to the county by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Council.

