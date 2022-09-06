A proposed tax levy increase was eliminated by the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority Aug. 23.
The rail authority, which comprises the seven members of the Anoka County Board, unanimously approved a 2023 preliminary levy of $1,784,326, the same as this year, following discussion of a proposed $2,214,016 levy, a 24.1% increase.
To do that, the rail authority transferred $429,690 from its cash reserves.
Dee Guthman, rail authority executive director and deputy county administrator, said the reason for the proposed levy increase was a $400,000 jump in debt service for the county’s share of the bonds that were sold to construct the 40-mile Northstar Commuter Rail line, including stations, from Big Lake and Minneapolis. The service began in late 2009.
Those bonds have been refinanced with the goal of having them paid off in 2028, a lot sooner than in the original bond issue timeline, but the new repayment schedule has a one-time payment increase for 2023..
“It is something we can’t control,” she said. “But there won’t be an increase in 2024.”
The remainder of the proposed levy hike was from increases in county staffing costs.
In fact, the rail authority will be tapping into reserves totaling $582,600 because another $152,060 is part of the original levy proposal, Guthman said.
The withdrawal will leave more than $1.9 million in the reserves, she said.
Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the rail authority, said the county’s transportation tax might be an option to eliminate the levy increase instead of reserves.
But Cory Kampf, county chief financial officer, questioned whether that would be allowed under the state law that put in place the transportation tax.
Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the county board, was not sure it would be legal either and “was more than happy” to use reserves to eliminate the levy increase.
While voting yes to the motion to approve the levy, Look asked staff to look at whether the transportation tax might be a legal option in the future, if needed.
The rail authority action also included approval of a proposed $7,016,341 budget for 2023.
The balance of the budget, $4,650,265, is the figure that Metro Transit has requested the county pay for Northstar operating costs in 2023. But that comes from the transportation tax.
Guthman said that a letter from Metro Transit indicated the amount would cover four trains each in the morning and evening rush hours Monday through Friday, an increase in service from the current two morning and afternoon weekday trains.
In June, the county board authorized a one-time payment of $1.957 million to Metro Transit for 2022 operations, the same as 2021, based on the current schedule.
While the authority action Aug. 23 was preliminary approval, that’s unlikely to change when the levy and budget come back for final approval in December, Guthman said.
Operating costs for Northstar were originally paid for from a 0.25% sales tax and $20 vehicle excise tax following state legislation in 2008 that created the Counties Transit Improvement Board to fund Twin Cities area transit improvements, but when CTIB was dissolved in 2017, the sales and excise taxes automatically transferred to the counties that were part of the board. The county board did not change the amount of the taxes; some other counties put an increase in place.
