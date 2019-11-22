Anoka County plans to reconstruct Seventh Avenue (County State Aid Highway 7) in Anoka from North Road to Bunker Lake Boulevard.
The Anoka County Board Nov. 12 approved a purchase of service contract with HDR Engineering, Inc., for preliminary and final design services on the project. HDR was the lowest of three bidders.
Currently, Seventh Avenue has two lanes in each direction, but with no left-turn lanes, according to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer.
Under the proposal, the entire segment of Seventh Avenue will be reconstructed because it’s in poor condition, but several other improvements are planned, including a raised center median between North Road and Garfield Street, the addition of left-turn lanes on Seventh Avenue at the Grant Street intersection and construction of a five-lane section between Garfield and 38th Avenue, with the center lane striped for left-turn movements.
In addition, the proposal includes sidewalk and trail improvements as well as Americans with Disabilities Act enhancements.
The existing traffic signal at 38th Avenue, the entrance to Anoka High School, will be replaced because it’s in bad shape, and the Grant Street/Seventh Avenue intersection will get a new traffic signal to accommodate the new left-turn lanes, MacPherson said.
But there are no plans to install traffic signals at intersections where there are none now, he said.
According to MacPherson, the reason for proposing a median from North Road to Garfield and five lanes north of that is because residential properties south of Garfield are only 15-20 feet off the road and a median will take less right of way.
But those residents with driveway access to Seventh Avenue between North Road and Garfield will be limited to right-in, right-out, while those north of Garfield will retain full access with the five-lane section and no median, MacPherson said.
“There are more than 50 properties with driveway access to Seventh Avenue in this project,” he said.
The county highway department hosted an open house Nov. 12 at Green Haven Golf Course in Anoka to outline the proposal to the public and receive comments.
The county will pay for the project with state aid dollars, but there will be some cost sharing with the city of Anoka, MacPherson said.
Under the project timeline, construction will take place in 2021, beginning in the spring with completion in the fall.
The project is planned for 2021 construction because Seventh Avenue is anticipated to be one of the roads that sees increased traffic when Highway 10 improvements in Anoka start in 2022.
“It will be a reliever during the Highway 10 construction,” said Commissioner Scott Schulte, County Board chair.
These projects include the grade separations on Highway 10 at Fairoak and Thurston avenues and Minnesota Department of Transportation improvements on the Highway 10 bridge over the Rum River and the Ferry Street interchange.
“Both of these will start in 2022 and be multiyear projects,” MacPherson said.
For the same reason, the County Board Aug. 27 hired WSB Engineering for design and permitting work at a cost of $364,789.21 on a project to reconstruct the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard (County State Aid Highway 116) and TH 47 at the border of Anoka and Ramsey to add capacity.
Improvements proposed include the addition of dual left-turn lanes on TH 47 for both northbound and southbound directions, modifications to the existing Rum River oxbow bridge to accommodate a longer right-turn lane for westbound Bunker Lake Boulevard to northbound TH 47, trail and sidewalk connections that do not exist today and American with Disability Act enhancements.
This project is also planned to be constructed and completed in 2021.
