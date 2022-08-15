Anoka County has gone for bids for construction of a new emergency communications center and radio shop building in Andover.
This is the first phase of a proposed public safety package that will also include a new county jail and parking ramp in the city of Anoka, which are both in the planning stage.
According to Dee Guthman, deputy county administrator, the emergency communications department (911 dispatch) is currently located in the basement of the Anoka County Government Center, while the existing radio shop is on Bunker Lake Boulevard in Andover.
“There is no room to move right now in the emergency communications area,” Guthman said. “And with no windows, you can’t tell when it is snowing outside.”
The new facility will be constructed off Bunker Lake Boulevard near the Hanson Boulevard intersection and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, she said.
It will be a one-story structure, some 40,000 square feet in size and made entirely of concrete with the radio shop taking 13,000 square feet plus 2,000 square feet of garage space, Guthman said.
In an email, Guthman provided details of the project, specifically to create a safe and secure building for all operations under one roof to maximize efficiencies of dispatch and radio shop operations, allow flexibility for future operational changes to dispatch (high tech digitals, social service embedded shifts) and create connections between radio shop, dispatch, technology and management staff.
Guthman said the building will have access to daylight/windows, training room, separate breakroom/locker rooms, wellness room, mental health (quiet) room and outside access with secured parking and entrances, plus a patio.
Under the proposed timeline, construction is scheduled to start May 2023 with completion July 2024.
The Anoka County Board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee at its July 19 meeting authorized staff to seek bids for the project.
But when Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the committee, presented a report to the July 26 county board meeting, he suggested commissioners consider pausing the project and schedule a work session to see if members were still on board with the project because he said the estimated cost of the project had increased from some $28 million to $38 million.
No other board members commented and Commissioner Scott Schulte, board chairperson, said in an follow-up interview with ABC newspaper supported moving ahead with the bidding process.
“I am hopeful we can get reasonable, competitive bids,” he said.
Inflation is a factor, but it has also been difficult to get vendors to provide specific prices, Guthman said.
The county is planning to use $20 million from its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the project, plus money from the county’s asset preservation fund and/or bonding, Guthman said.
The radio shop is responsible for the statewide 800 megahertz public safety radio system, which includes monitoring and maintaining the county’s infrastructure to the more than 3,300 public safety radios to ensure reliable communications to and from the 911 dispatch center and public safety departments in the county, according to the county website.
Action by the county board in October 2021 retained Wold Architects and Engineers to launch the final design process for the new jail, parking ramp and emergency communications/radio shop. Wold was originally hired in April 2021 to prepare site plan configurations.
In addition, the board has retained ICS for construction management services on the projects from pre-construction/design through final construction.
According to a recent issues of the Anoka County News in-house publication, which is mailed to all residents, the current jail was constructed adjacent to the government center in 1983, but has only 180 usable beds based on current inmate classifications mandated by the state with the result the county has had to send inmates to jails in other counties at considerable expense.
It’s also the oldest jail in the metro area, suffering from wear, tear and functional issues and without the ability to expand on its current site, the publication states.
Following two jail assessment studies, one in 2017 and the other in 2020, a new two-story, 540-bed jail has been proposed at an estimated cost of $159.2 million.
According to Schulte, the county wants to construct the new jail where the government center parking ramp is located on Van Buren Street with a new parking ramp to be built on county-owned property where two office buildings currently sit on Jackson Street across from Huntington Bank.
But the city of Anoka is giving the county some push back on keeping the jail in downtown Anoka, preferring it to be located elsewhere in the city, for example, on county-owned property (Rum River Human Services Campus) at the former Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center site on 4th Avenue, Schulte said in the interview.
“State law requires the jail to be located in the county seat, which is Anoka,” he said.
At the October 2021 meeting, board members indicated that bonding would be used to pay the bulk of the cost of the projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.