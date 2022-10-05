A seven-year lease for Stepping Stone Emergency Housing to use a county building at the Rum River Human Service Center in Anoka was approved by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Sept. 13.

SSEH has operated as a homeless shelter with a maximum of 66 adult men and women, ages 18 and older, on the first floor/basement of the Cronin Building at the campus since 2012.

