Federal dollars have been allocated to Stepping Stone Emergency Housing by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
On Feb. 28 the HRA, which comprises the seven members of the Anoka County Board, unanimously approved providing $250,000 to Stepping Stone from its Community Development Block Grant fund following a public hearing at which no one spoke.
Stepping Stone’s shelter for homeless adults, both men and women over the age of 18, has been located in the Cronin Building on the county’s Rum River Human Services Center campus in Anoka since 2012. A new seven-year lease was approved by the HRA in September last year. It has a capacity of 66 clients.
Renee Sande, county community development manager, said the money will cover the cost of hotel rooms, both past and future, that Stepping Stone has had to book to provide social distancing for its homeless clients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surging demand brought on by the pandemic is not covered by another funding source - local, state or federal - and meets a national objective of low/moderate income clientele set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds the CDBG program, Sande told the HRA.
Annette Duffy, Stepping Stone program director, said the shelter is at capacity right now and there are currently 15 to 20 clients staying at an Anoka hotel with a case manager providing services.
The HRA action sets an April 30, 2023 deadline for hotel room use because Stepping Stone is completing a remodeling project on the second floor of the Cronin Building that will allow it to house all its clients, even at 66 capacity, on site with the required social distancing, Duffy said.
“We hope to have the project completed by then,” she said.
Stepping Stone Business Manager Lisa Hopkins said the organization has received a state grant for the remodeling work.
The cost to house clients at the hotel is $50,000 a month, but a grant to cover that expired in June 2022.
Stepping Stone has paid the hotel costs upfront since then and a large portion the HRA allocation will reimburse the agency for that, Hopkins said.
Both Trustees Mike Gamache, who chairs the HRA, and Julie Jeppson were previously involved with Stepping Stone, Gamache as a member of the board of directors and Jeppson as executive director, and voted for the funding.
There was no conflict of interest because Gamache resigned from the board in January and Jeppson left her job as executive director at the end of July 2022 to run full time for the county board, they said at the public hearing.
Sande said the HRA received a total of $2.286 million in two allocations from HUD as part of the federal response to the pandemic and has $699,403 left to spend by the deadline of Nov. 11, 2026.
