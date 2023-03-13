Federal dollars have been allocated to Stepping Stone Emergency Housing by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

On Feb. 28 the HRA, which comprises the seven members of the Anoka County Board, unanimously approved providing $250,000 to Stepping Stone from its Community Development Block Grant fund following a public hearing at which no one spoke.

