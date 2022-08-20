Tom Hunt was appointed Anoka County’s new elections manager.
The Anoka County Board Aug. 9 unanimously named Hunt to succeed Paul Linnell, who accepted a position in the elections department of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
Linnell’s last day with the county was Aug. 12 following the statewide primary election Aug. 9 and the meeting of the Anoka County Canvassing Board the morning of Aug. 12.
Hunt, who was lead elections specialist for the county since 2019, officially took over the manager job Aug. 13.
“I thank the board for the opportunity,” Hunt said. “It is very exciting and we have a great team.”
Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the county board and was a member of the panel that interviewed candidates, said that a nationwide search was conducted for the position.
Hunt was one of two finalists interviewed; the other was from outside the county.
The county is in “really good hands” with Hunt as elections manager, Schulte said.
“Tom understands the culture of the county and its workforce as well as the board’s priority of the incredible importance of election integrity,” Schulte said. “There will also be a seamless transition.”
Hunt was born in Minneapolis, but grew up in both Minnesota and Texas before graduating from LeCenter High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University with a double major in political science and international relations.
Hunt started his career in the financial services industry, first with US Bank in St. Paul and then Ameriprise in Minneapolis before being a stay-at-home dad for two years.
Living in Ramsey, he wanted to get back into the workforce in a job related to his political science major and was hired to be lead elections specialist in the Anoka County elections office in December 2019, Hunt said.
In that position, Hunt has handled poll pads, hired election judges and worked with the Anoka County Ballot Board in the accepting, rejecting, processing and counting of absentee ballots.
Hunt has been involved in three elections since starting with the county: the presidential election in 2020, school board races in 2021 and now the 2022 statewide primary election.
“All have run smoothly,” he said. “There were no major issues in 2020.”
As elections manager, he will be in charge of the planning and administrations of all elections that includes answering questions and responding to concerns from candidates as well as members of the public.
The elections office employs four full-time staff members, including the manager, but during the election season part-time temporary workers are brought on board.
Six part-timers were hired in June and most will continue through the Nov. 8 general election, Hunt said.
“We also work very closely with the city clerks in the county, who do a great job,” he said. “We have a really good relationship with them.”
Turnout for this year’s statewide primary Aug. 9 was 15%, he said. That’s down from 2018 and 2020 when some 18% of voters showed up at the polls, Hunt said.
Hunt and his wife Rachel have three children, ages 8, 7 and 5.
Linnell had been county elections manager since March 2019, but was hired by the county in August 2017 as elections operations administrator.
Hunt credits Linnell with being a great mentor to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.