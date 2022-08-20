Tom Hunt was appointed Anoka County’s new elections manager.

The Anoka County Board Aug. 9 unanimously named Hunt to succeed Paul Linnell, who accepted a position in the elections department of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

